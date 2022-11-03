Clarinda volleyball highlights memorable season

Senior Taylor Cole was named the Clarinda volleyball MVP during the team’s annual end-of-season banquet Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Cole led the Cardinals in digs while breaking the school’s career digs record this season. She holds the mark at 1,128 career digs. She was also second on the team in kills and was one of six athletes to earn a varsity team award.

The other senior on this year’s team, Emmy Allbaugh, was given the Toughness Award. Allbaugh reached 1,000 assists for her career this season, tallying 420 assists for the season and finishing with 1,078 for her career. Her leadership characteristics were a big reason for her earning the honor.

Junior Presley Jobe was named the Top Defensive Player on the varsity team, while the other three awards went to freshmen. Addy Wagoner was named Top Offensive Player, Carsen Wellhausen Most Improved and Maddie Cole took home the Character Award.

The Cardinals had a 16-16 season, just short of the team goal of obtaining a winning record. Clarinda head coach Jess Hanafan said they did better than she expected, especially after a rough patch early in the season, but a lot of girls stepped up, some in unfamiliar roles.

The Cardinals beat their wins number from last year and earned wins in three-out-of-five matches over Red Oak for the first time since 2006 and St. Albert for the first time since 2012. They also beat Abraham Lincoln, a team who is always close to if not in the state tournament in Class 5A.

Besides Taylor Cole and Allbaugh reaching career milestones this season, junior Brooke Brown broke the season record for blocks, a mark she reached in the season’s final match.

The two seniors also received the Hawkeye 10 Conference’s Academic All-Conference award, leading the team to receive the Distinguished Academic Achievement Award from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union for a team GPA of 3.25 or above.

Taylor Cole received her award for being named second team all-Hawkeye 10 and Wagoner received hers for earning honorable mention honors from the conference.

The junior varsity and freshmen teams also had strong seasons with the JV finishing 10-6 and the freshmen 5-7. Assistant coaches Macy Strickland and Mandy Woods talked about those teams and how several athletes did a good job adjusting to different roles over the course of the season.

Three team awards were given at both the junior varsity and freshmen levels. JV winners were Gioriga Lava (MVP), Dakota Wise (Top Offense) and Kaylee Smith (Top Defense). Freshmen winners were Kylie Meier (MVP), Kelby Gray (Top Offense) and Annika Price (Top Defense).

The banquet ended with AAU sign-ups available, a good way for the team to keep working and improving during the offseason, and a challenge for an even better 2023 season.