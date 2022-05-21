Clarinda track and field earns five medals at state meet

DES MOINES – Mayson Hartley won two state medals and Isaac Jones, Tadyn Brown and Logan Green all earned one for Clarinda at the state track and field championships, held Thursday, May 19 – Saturday, May 21, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

Both Cardinal teams ended the meet with 13 points and for the girls they all came from Hartley. She started the meet Thursday with a runner-up finish in the 3000 meter run in a time of 10 minutes, 50.81 seconds. Then, she ended it Saturday with a fourth-place run in the 1500 in 4:49.15, finishing a day that also saw her place 11th in the 800 in 2:24.41 and compete at the state team tennis tournament in Saydel.

“It was everything I wanted,” Hartley said on her Saturday. “I got to do both (track and tennis) and thank you to everyone who let me do both. I came out to compete (Saturday) and that’s what I finished with.”

In the middle, Hartley wasn’t far from two more. Her 800 run was early Saturday and she also anchored the 10th-place 1600 medley relay team with Taylor Cole, Presley Jobe and Jerzee Knight, breaking their previous best time by about six seconds with a finishing time of 4:22.08.

“I’m very thankful for two medals around my neck,” Hartley said. “Two more would have been nice, but there’s next year.”

Clarinda head coach Marilyn Wagoner said Hartley’s runner-up finish in the 3000 was amazing.

“Mayson is a mentally tough kid,” Wagoner said. “She always has a plan of what she wants to do with her races. She knew what she was getting into (with track and tennis), but mentally she doesn’t let it affect her. She knows how to stay positive and came out big (Saturday).”

While Hartley was running in the state meet for the second year in a row, teammate Raenna Henke joined her in the 3000 meter run and finished 14th in her first state run in 11:46.03.

“There were a ton of people here,” Henke said. “I was ranked pretty low, but just wanted to see how high I could place.”

Jobe stepped into the 1600 medley relay for the first time this season for the Cardinals and helped the team to a season’s best by six seconds.

“It was my first time running this with these girls,” Jobe said, “so it felt good and was super cool.”

Cole started the relay and said she was “super proud of how we all ran.” Jobe gave the baton to Knight.

“It was super cool (to run here), especially as a freshman,” Knight said. “The 400 is a hard race. It’s all about your mentality. I stuck with it, tried to keep up with everyone else and put Mayson in a good spot.”

A video interview with the distance medley team is below.

While all four members of the medley relay return next year, Cardinal senior Paige Millikan ended her career with an 11th-place finish in the long jump with a best leap of 16 feet, 5 inches. Her best leap was her last of three attempts.

“I was four inches short of qualifying for finals, which was disappointing,” Millikan said, “but it’s big just to get here. I just came to have fun, knowing it was my last one. I ended pretty well.”

Wagoner said it was disappointing to see Millikan not end her career with a medal, but she was pleased to see her senior go out at the state meet.

“She owned it herself,” Wagoner said on Millikan’s disappointing finish. “She jumped well form-wise and how she was working, she just came up a little short. She had a good run and did a nice job.”

The Cardinal girls finished with 13 points to tie for 21st in the final Class 2A standings and Wagoner said although they wanted to have more at state this year, the experience for youngsters like Jobe and Knight and having Hartley and Cole come back to help lead next year’s team should be helpful in the team taking a big step going forward.

“Talking to all of the girls and they can feel a little disappointment,” Wagoner said. “We had our excuses with the weather and being in one of the toughest districts, but we will need to be more mentally prepared next year for those bigger events at the end. We had one of our best seasons and I’m not disappointed with the season, but we just have developing and growing to do.”

The Cardinal boys also scored 13 points to tie for 19th place overall, with all of it coming in the field.

Tadyn Brown and Isaac Jones came in seeded 1-2 in the long jump and ended with a runner-up finish from Jones and a sixth-place mark from Brown Thursday.

“The wind at the back helped a good amount,” Jones said. “I found my mark early on.”

Jones’ best jump was 22-4.75, the same mark as Beau DeRocher of Hinton, but DeRocher’s second best mark was better than Jones’ second best, whose first two jumps of the competition were his best.

Brown jumped 22-0.75 on his first jump to take the early lead, but wasn’t able to get there again and settled for sixth.

“I couldn’t find my mark and wasn’t popping off the board and bringing my speed down the runway,” Brown said. “It’s always fun here with all these people watching. I live for that, but we have to come back next year do what we know we can do.”

A video interview with Brown and Jones is below.

Clarinda head coach Chad Blank said it wasn’t what Jones and Brown had in mind, but it was still a good day.

“The expectations aren’t much higher when you come in first and second,” Blank said, “but I told the boys don’t be disappointed. There were four inches separating first from sixth. Anytime you can go 22 here, that’s a big jump. They are hungry for next year and we want to sweep the jumps next year.”

Jones and Brown also made up half of the 4x200 meter relay team that finished 12th in 1:33.44. Nathan King and Wyatt Schmitt made up the rest of that relay.

“Those are all juniors who work their tails off,” Blank said. “Our big goal next year is to do some special things and getting those guys some experience here and on the track was huge. We put together an okay race and got some good experience.”

King led off the relay and was happy with how his leg went in his first career state meet run.

“I had a great rip coming out,” King said, “and my first few strides were really strong. (Competing here) was absolutely amazing. I couldn’t have asked for anything more in the world.”

Schmitt ran in the third leg and said his handoff to Brown bringing the baton home could have been better, but he enjoyed the run.

“It’s a nice atmosphere running here,” Schmitt said. “There are so many people and the adrenaline was rushing.”

A video interview with the 4x200 team, as well as Tyler Raybourn, who placed 18th with a personal best time of 15.84 in the 110 hurdles is below.

Raybourn said ending his track and field career with his run on Friday exceeded every expectation.

“I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Raybourn said. “My trail leg wasn’t really snapping like I wanted it too and nothing was really going well, but it ended with a PR and I couldn’t have ended my track season any better place than here.”

Logan Green also ended his Clarinda track career competing at the state meet. After missing a medal by the narrowest of margins in the shot put last year, Green’s final throw was 51-1.5, his best of the season, and good enough to earn him a seventh-place medal.

“It felt good to get back here and get a season PR with the last throw of my senior year,” Green said. “I felt like I had been in a slump all year with only getting 50 (feet) one other time, and then to get 50 earlier (Thursday) and then on my last throw was a good one to end on.”

Video interviews with Green and Millikan are below.

Blank has a lot coming back next year, but said Green and Raybourn will be missed a lot.

“The things (Logan and Tyler) have done for this program is awesome,” Blank said. “Those two have worked hard every day and lead by example. They have been awesome to have.”

The Cardinal boys had three other first-time competitors at the state meet in individual events.

Sophomore Cole Baumgart tied for 17th in the high jump at 5-10, sophomore Treyton Schaapherder was 13th in the 3200 in 10:25.40 and freshman Kyle Wagoner ended 17th in the 1600 in 4:42.58.

“Cole’s PR in the high jump two weeks ago was 5-10,” Blank said, “and being able to clear that here as opening height without any rhythm or jumps under him was great to see. This made him hungry. He really likes the big moments. Treyton is a track junky and him being here was great. He ran right on his PR in 90 degree weather. It will be awesome to see what he can do the next few years. Kyle ran a PR in a very competitive field. He got caught in the muck a bit, but coming here as a freshman and executing like he did was awesome to see.”

All three of them said it was great to compete at the state meet for the first time.

“It was amazing,” Baumgart said. “I was not expecting this at all. It was loud and amazing.”

“It was definitely louder than most meets,” Wagoner added, “and more packed too. It was a great ending (to my freshman year), and I can definitely build off of it too.”

“It was incredible,” added Schaapherder. “I was giddy all day and to finally get my race down, I was really happy.”

Video interviews with Baumgart, Schaapherder (along with Hartley and Henke after their 3000) and Wagoner (along with Hartley after her 1500) are below.

In Blank’s second season, the Cardinals have done well at the state meet twice, but Blank said it’s time to take that next step and he feels he has the guys to do it.

“Right now we’re struggling with learning how to be the top dog with expectations,” Blank said. “It was new to some of these guys to come into a season with high expectations. We have to learn how to be the dogs and embrace the moment. That’s the next hump here is getting mentally strong enough to do that. Next year we come home hopefully with a trophy. We have a lot of guys returning.”

Full Clarinda results

Girls

800 meter run: 11. Mayson Hartley – 2 minutes, 24.41 seconds.

1500 meter run: 4. Mayson Hartley – 4 minutes, 49.15 seconds.

3000 meter run: 2. Mayson Hartley – 10 minutes, 50.81 seconds. 14. Raenna Henke – 11 minutes, 46.03 seconds.

Long jump: 11. Paige Millikan – 16 feet, 5 inches.

1600 meter medley relay: 10. Clarinda (Taylor Cole, Presley Jobe, Jerzee Knight, Mayson Hartley) 4 minutes, 22.08 seconds.

Boys

1600 meter run: 17. Kyle Wagoner – 4 minutes, 42.58 seconds.

3200 meter run: 13. Treyton Schaapherder – 10 minutes, 25.40 seconds.

110 meter hurdles: 18. Tyler Raybourn - 15.84 seconds.

High jump: 17. Cole Baumgart – 5 feet, 10 inches.

Long jump: 2. Isaac Jones – 22 feet, 4.75 inches. 6. Tadyn Brown 22 feet, 0.75 inches.

Shot put: 7. Logan Green – 51 feet, 1.5 inches.

4x200 meter relay: 12. Clarinda (Nathan King, Isaac Jones, Wyatt Schmitt, Tadyn Brown) 1 minute, 33.44 seconds.