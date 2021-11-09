Clarinda to host 2022 MINK League All-Star Game

The Clarinda A’s will host the 2022 MINK League All-Star Game.

The MINK League made that announcement and a few others Monday, Nov. 8, following the league’s Fall Meeting. The All-Star Game and Home Run Derby will be played Sunday, July 10, at Clarinda Municipal Stadium - Eberly Field.

The A’s will be playing their 67th season of summer baseball in 2022 and field manager Ryan Eberly is excited to bring the midseason showcase to Clarinda.

“We had talked about it as a board in September and October and wanting to know if everyone was still on board to host it,” Eberly said. “It was supposed to be in Chillicothe again, but a team that hasn’t hosted gets the rights. If they would have promoted it already we would have backed off, but they hadn’t done anything, so we’re going to host it one time and see how it goes.”

Eberly said the Sunday night decision was to make sure there wasn’t a chance of a conflict.

“We thought we would try to put it on,” Eberly said. “We have one of the better fields in the league and thought ‘why not?’ We chose a Sunday night to do it because there is nothing else going on. We’re trying to think outside the box. Nothing is set in stone except for the date. We have a lot of ideas.”