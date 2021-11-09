Clarinda to host 2022 MINK League All-Star Game

The Clarinda A’s will host the 2022 MINK League All-Star Game.
The MINK League made that announcement and a few others Monday, Nov. 8, following the league’s Fall Meeting. The All-Star Game and Home Run Derby will be played Sunday, July 10, at Clarinda Municipal Stadium - Eberly Field.
The A’s will be playing their 67th season of summer baseball in 2022 and field manager Ryan Eberly is excited to bring the midseason showcase to Clarinda.
“We had talked about it as a board in September and October and wanting to know if everyone was still on board to host it,” Eberly said. “It was supposed to be in Chillicothe again, but a team that hasn’t hosted gets the rights. If they would have promoted it already we would have backed off, but they hadn’t done anything, so we’re going to host it one time and see how it goes.”
Eberly said the Sunday night decision was to make sure there wasn’t a chance of a conflict.
“We thought we would try to put it on,” Eberly said. “We have one of the better fields in the league and thought ‘why not?’ We chose a Sunday night to do it because there is nothing else going on. We’re trying to think outside the box. Nothing is set in stone except for the date. We have a lot of ideas.”
The league also announced the addition of a ninth team. The Carroll (Iowa) Merchants will begin play in the league in 2022. The Merchants have competed in the Pioneer League in the past and were added by a unanimous vote. Carroll will join Clarinda, Chillicothe, Des Moines and St. Joseph in the MINK North Division. Jefferson City, Joplin, Nevada and Sedalia will continue to play in the South Division.
“Carroll has been wanting in for a couple years now,” Eberly said. “The biggest problem for everybody else is they don’t have control of their field. But I told them to be honest with everybody about what dates they would have available. They have one of the better facilities in the league and have great community support. We’re excited and Carroll was really excited to get in.”
Eberly added the league hopes to add a 10th team for the 2023 season.
The league also announced the creation of two new postseason awards.
The league will award a postseason Bob Steinkamp Manager of the Year Award. Steinkamp served as manager of the Beatrice (Neb.) Bruins, who were a MINK League member for 40 years. Steinkamp was the only manager in team history and won more than 1,300 games. Steinkamp also served as the MINK League Commissioner.
The league will also award a postseason General Manager of the Year award, named in honor of Jeff Post. Post was a board member and General Manager for the Nevada Griffons and was also MINK League President for five years. Post passed away in 2019.