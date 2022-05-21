Clarinda state track scoreboard: Day 3

Clarinda state track and field Saturday results
4. Mayson Hartley (1500 meter run) - 4 minutes, 49.15 seconds.
11. Mayson Hartley (800 meter run) - 2 minutes, 24.41 seconds.
17. Kyle Wagoner (1600 meter run) - 4 minutes, 42.58 seconds.
