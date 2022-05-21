 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clarinda state track scoreboard: Day 3

Mayson Hartley, Clarinda

Clarinda junior Mayson Hartley and her fourth-place medal in the 1500 meter run Saturday, May 21, at the state track and field championships. Earlier in the day, Hartley finished 11th in the 800 meter run. Between those races, she traveled to Saydel to take part in the state team tennis tournament.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Clarinda state track and field Saturday results

4. Mayson Hartley (1500 meter run) - 4 minutes, 49.15 seconds.

11. Mayson Hartley (800 meter run) - 2 minutes, 24.41 seconds.

17. Kyle Wagoner (1600 meter run) - 4 minutes, 42.58 seconds.

Kyle Wagoner, Clarinda

Clarinda freshman Kyle Wagoner ran his best time of the season, 4 minutes, 42.58 seconds, Saturday, May 21, in the 1600 meter run at the state track and field championships.
