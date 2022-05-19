 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clarinda state track scoreboard: Day 1

  • Updated
Raenna Henke and Mayson Hartley, Clarinda

Clarinda freshman Raenna Henke (left) and junior Mayson Hartley (right) pose for a picture together after competing in the 3000 meter run Thursday, May 19, at the state track and field championships. Hartley finished second, breaking her own school record with a time of 10 minutes, 50.81 seconds. Henke was 14th in her first state event, crossing the line in 11:46.03.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Clarinda state track and field Thursday results

The Cardinal boys are third with 13 points and the Cardinal girls are tied for sixth with eight points.

2. Isaac Jones (long jump) - 22 feet, 4.75 inches.

6. Tadyn Brown (long jump) - 22 feet, 0.75 inches.

Tadyn Brown, Isaac Jones, Clarinda

Clarinda juniors Tadyn Brown (left) and Isaac Jones (right) show off their long jump medals Thursday, May 19, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Jones placed second with a jump of 22 feet, 4.75 inches. Brown finished sixth with a best jump of 22-0.75.

2. Mayson Hartley (3000 meter run) - 10 minutes, 50.81 seconds.

14. Raenna Henke (3000 meter run) 11 minutes, 46.03 seconds.

13. Treyton Schaapherder (3200 meter run) 10 minutes 25.40 seconds.

Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda

Clarinda sophomore Treyton Schaapherder shows off his smile after a 13th-place finish in the 3200 meter run in his first state run. Schaapherder was right on his PR with a time of 10 minutes, 25.40 seconds.

7. Logan Green (shot put) 51 feet, 1.5 inches.

Logan Green, Clarinda

Clarinda senior Logan Green is pictured with his seventh-place medal in the shot put at the state track and field championships Thursday, May 19. Green finished his career with his season's best throw of 51 feet, 1.5 inches.

11. Paige Millikan (long jump) 16 feet, 5 inches.

Paige Millikan, Clarinda

Clarinda senior Paige Millikan stops for a picture after finishing 11th in the long jump with a best jump of 16 feet, 5 inches.

A full Clarinda story will be put together at the conclusion of the meet.

