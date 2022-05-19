Clarinda state track scoreboard: Day 1

Clarinda freshman Raenna Henke (left) and junior Mayson Hartley (right) pose for a picture together after competing in the 3000 meter run Thursday, May 19, at the state track and field championships. Hartley finished second, breaking her own school record with a time of 10 minutes, 50.81 seconds. Henke was 14th in her first state event, crossing the line in 11:46.03.
Clarinda juniors Tadyn Brown (left) and Isaac Jones (right) show off their long jump medals Thursday, May 19, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Jones placed second with a jump of 22 feet, 4.75 inches. Brown finished sixth with a best jump of 22-0.75.
Clarinda senior Logan Green is pictured with his seventh-place medal in the shot put at the state track and field championships Thursday, May 19. Green finished his career with his season's best throw of 51 feet, 1.5 inches.
Clarinda sophomore Treyton Schaapherder shows off his smile after a 13th-place finish in the 3200 meter run in his first state run. Schaapherder was right on his PR with a time of 10 minutes, 25.40 seconds.