Clarinda/Red Oak football game moved to Red Oak

Clarinda football's home game Friday against Red Oak has been moved to Red Oak.
The Cardinals were scheduled to play last week's game against Panorama at home, but it was moved to Corning because the new sod at Cardinal Field wasn't ready for a game to be played on it yet.
This week's game is being moved for the same reason, and will now be a home game for the Tigers. After two weeks of non-district games, this is the Class 2A District 9 opener for both teams. Both teams are 0-2.
The location change leaves Clarinda with just one home game on the schedule, Sept. 25 against Shenandoah.
