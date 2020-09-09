 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clarinda/Red Oak football game moved to Red Oak
0 comments

Clarinda/Red Oak football game moved to Red Oak

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Wyatt Schmitt, Clarinda

Clarinda sophomore Wyatt Schmitt (with ball) points out a Treynor defender that needs blocked to senior Cole Ridnour (number 18). Schmitt passed for 81 and rushed for 38 and two touchdowns, Saturday, Aug. 29 during the season-opening loss.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Clarinda football's home game Friday against Red Oak has been moved to Red Oak.

The Cardinals were scheduled to play last week's game against Panorama at home, but it was moved to Corning because the new sod at Cardinal Field wasn't ready for a game to be played on it yet.

This week's game is being moved for the same reason, and will now be a home game for the Tigers. After two weeks of non-district games, this is the Class 2A District 9 opener for both teams. Both teams are 0-2.

The location change leaves Clarinda with just one home game on the schedule, Sept. 25 against Shenandoah.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics