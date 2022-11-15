Clarinda opens girls wrestling season

A pair of Clarinda Cardinals took part in their first sanctioned girls wrestling event Monday, Nov. 14, at Nodaway Valley High School.

There were 11 teams in the field for the tournament, which was a scramble format. The tournament consisted of both high school and junior high athletes. Nodaway Valley, which is part of the S.W.A.T. team that is made up of athletes from Nodaway Valley, CAM, Atlantic, Griswold and Southwest Valley, hosted the event.

Clarinda freshmen Jalon Olson and Kambry Gordon took part in the high school portion of the event and both earned one win in three matches.

Gordon earned a first period fall over Gretchen Wearmouth of Martensdale-St. Marys while losing her other two matches by fall, one in the first period and one in the third period.

Olson’s win ended up coming by forfeit over Creston’s Zoey Vandevender. Olson’s two losses were both by fall, one in the first period and one in the second.

The Cardinal girls have five more tournaments on the schedule prior to the holiday break with their next one coming up Saturday, Dec. 3, in Audubon.