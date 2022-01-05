Clarinda middle school boys basketball recap

The Clarinda middle school boys basketball teams recently completed their seasons with the eighth grade finishing 9-2 and the seventh grade 4-7.

The eighth grade won their first six games and for the season beat Creston, Red Oak and Shenandoah twice. The Cardinals also earned wins over Glenwood, Atlantic and Bedford.

Five different Cardinals led the team in scoring during a specific game with Kaiden Roop earning top honors five times, including 23 points each in wins over Atlantic and Shenandoah. Aidan Johnson led the team in scoring for three of the final four games of the season with a high of 15 in a win over Bedford.

Warner Schmitt, Devin Barlow and Sam Kline all led the team in scoring once.

The eighth grade also had enough to field a B team and played five full games, winning one. They were also able to play four fifth quarters, winning one.

Dylan Reynolds scored 16 points for season high honors in a loss to Glenwood.

The seventh grade won four times, beating Creston, Atlantic, Glenwood and Red Oak.

Ryan Wagoner and Jack Kline were high scorers for the Cardinals with Wagoner leading the team eight times, including a high total of 21 points in a win over Glenwood. Kline led the team twice and scored 18 points in a win over Red Oak. There were no stats available for one game.