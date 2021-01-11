Clarinda High School updates winter sports attendance rules

Clarinda High School has relaxed its spectator limitations for home games going forward.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday, Jan. 7 that parts of the state’s emergency procedures because of the COVID-19 pandemic would be waived, and that included spectator limitations at high school sporting events.

Clarinda Activities Director Josh Porter said the district will now have activity guidance similar to what was in place for the fall sports season.

All spectators will distance themselves from all other family groups and facial coverings are required for all students and adults attending the game.

A student section is allowed for 9th-12th grade students, but there will be dots marked on the bleachers, which the students will have to stay on.

Children/students in 6th grade and under will not be admitted to games/events unless accompanied by an adult family member. Those children are required to sit with the family member they entered with.

For games in the middle school gym, spectators will be asked to attend only if their child is playing.

Clarinda continues to stream all home games and events at the Clarinda Cardinal YouTube channel.