Clarinda girls tennis opens team regional in Shenandoah

Shenandoah will host the first three rounds of the Class 1A Region 3 girls team tennis tournament.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released team tennis pairings for both classes Monday, May 9.

Shenandoah and Clarinda will both be in Shenandoah for first and second round matches Saturday, May 14. The Fillies will take on St. Albert in the first round while the Cardinals and Audubon will also play a first round dual. First round winners will match up against each other later in the day.

The winner of the second round dual advances to the regional final Tuesday, May 17, also in Shenandoah. Red Oak, Glenwood, Southwest Valley and Lewis Central are the four possible opponents. Those four will match up in Red Oak Saturday.

The regional final winner advances to the first round of the state tournament against the team left standing in the other half of Region 3. That match is scheduled for Saturday, May 21, in Saydel. The state final four is Wednesday, June 1.