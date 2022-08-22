 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clarinda girls in preseason cross country state rankings

  • 0
Clarinda Cardinals

The Clarinda girls cross country team opens the season as the No. 11 team in Class 2A.

The preseason team state cross country rankings for all four classes – girls and boys – were released Friday, Aug. 19, by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The Top 20 were ranked and the Cardinals come in near the middle at 11th after finishing eighth at last season’s state meet.

Four of the six Cardinals that ran at the state meet last year are back, including Mayson Hartley, who earned her second individual medal placing 11th. Raenna Henke, Callie King and Amelia Hesse also return for the Cardinals.

Clarinda is one of four Hawkeye 10 Conference girls teams ranked in the preseason, with Glenwood and Harlan in the Class 3A rankings and St. Albert ranked in 1A. The Glenwood, Lewis Central and St. Albert boys are also ranked.

People are also reading…

Clarinda’s girls and boys open the season Tuesday in Shenandoah and then travel to Glenwood Saturday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Althea Gibson becomes first African-American on US tennis tour