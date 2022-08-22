Clarinda girls in preseason cross country state rankings

The Clarinda girls cross country team opens the season as the No. 11 team in Class 2A.

The preseason team state cross country rankings for all four classes – girls and boys – were released Friday, Aug. 19, by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches.

The Top 20 were ranked and the Cardinals come in near the middle at 11th after finishing eighth at last season’s state meet.

Four of the six Cardinals that ran at the state meet last year are back, including Mayson Hartley, who earned her second individual medal placing 11th. Raenna Henke, Callie King and Amelia Hesse also return for the Cardinals.

Clarinda is one of four Hawkeye 10 Conference girls teams ranked in the preseason, with Glenwood and Harlan in the Class 3A rankings and St. Albert ranked in 1A. The Glenwood, Lewis Central and St. Albert boys are also ranked.

Clarinda’s girls and boys open the season Tuesday in Shenandoah and then travel to Glenwood Saturday.