Clarinda girls bowling advances to first state tournament

SHENANDOAH – For the first time in program history, the Clarinda girls bowling team will compete at the state tournament.

The Cardinals trailed Shenandoah for much of the middle portion of the Class 1A state qualifying team tournament, held Monday, Feb. 14, in Shenandoah, but a 221 11th game gave the Cardinals the lead for good and the state tournament berth.

The Cardinals will compete in the Class 1A team tournament Monday, Feb. 21, at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo. Cardinal athletes Ally Johnson, Andi Woods and Dakota Wise also earned the top three places in the individual tournament to qualify for the state individual tournament, which will be held Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Maple Lanes in Waterloo.

“It’s so awesome (to advance to state),” Clarinda head coach Ashley Woods said. “Last year we had an expectation to go and came up a little short, so this year to come out and perform and end up winning it is awesome.”

Clarinda finished with a pin count of 2,355 over 15 baker games, beating Shenandoah by 85. Lenox was a distant third with a count of 1,894. Mount Ayr finished fourth and Red Oak fifth.

In the individual tournament, which was held after the team tournament, Johnson rolled a 251, a 234 and a 176 for a 661 series, beating the field by 177 pins.

Woods finished second with a 484 while Wise ended third with a 475. Clarinda’s Maddie Smith rolled a 460, losing out on the final individual spot by two pins.

In the team competition, the Cardinals jumped in front early, but three straight games under 140 gave Shenandoah the lead. The Cardinals stayed close, though, throwing between a 160 and 170 during games seven through 10. A 221 in the 11th game gave the Cardinals a lead they wouldn’t give up.

“That 220 game was huge,” Woods said. “That was a 100-pin swing and we kept it there the rest of the way. We messed with (the order) a lot until that point, but after that we stayed in the same order with the same girls the rest of the way.”

Johnson said it’s great to be able to complete the goal of making it to the state tournament.

“We were so close last year,” Johnson said, “and it’s been our goal for three years now. We have been working hard at it and practicing and it’s exciting to finally get there.”

Clarinda had a 58 pin lead after that 11th game, but actually gave most of it back in game 12, rolling just a 137 to Shenandoah’s 181. Both teams struggled a bit in the 13th and 14th games, but the Cardinals built a 43-pin lead into the final game and then put it away with a 200.

Johnson admitted to struggling during the baker series, and she struggled enough where she wasn’t the team’s anchor bowler for much of the series. She caught fire in the individual portion of the tournament, though, posting a score that none of the boys could even reach the following day.

“I kept moving around to find what would work and found a spot that worked for me,” Johnson said. “I struggled to keep it in my last game, but kept working to pick up my spares and it turned out good.”

Coach Woods said she had no doubt Johnson would be a top four qualifier and added she’s excited to see Johnson have two teammates with her for the individual state tournament.

“Andi and Dakota bowled well, even in the baker games,” Coach Woods said. “It’s exciting to have both of them (advance). Dakota stepped up when it mattered.”

With Johnson out of the anchor spot, it was Andi Woods who took it over.

“I bowled pretty well during bakers,” Woods said. “I was nervous those last couple games but just went out there and did what I normally do.”

Woods opened the individual games with a 161. A 177 second game was big for her to earn the runner-up position. She finished with a 146.

Wise opened with her best score of the day, a 165. She also rolled a 150 and a 160. The freshman said the whole day was a pretty neat experience.

“Bakers was exciting and knowing we made it to state was amazing,” Wise said. “I was just moving around and finding my mark. It was nerve-wracking.”

Video interviews with Clarinda's three individual qualifiers can be seen below.

Smith started the individual series with a 181 and was in second, trailing only Johnson, after the first game. Her final two games were a 138 and 141 and she was beaten out by Shenandoah’s Emma Herr by just two pins for the fourth and final spot.

Ryplee Sunderman was next for the Cardinals with a 425 series. A 160 second game was her best. Kemper Beckel rolled a 158 second game and finished with a 413 series.

The Cardinals now travel to Waterloo for the state tournament. Both days begin at 9 a.m. and start with the same format used for the state qualifying tournament, but then a bracketed tournament will follow to crown the state place-winners. Woods said she simply wants her girls to have a good time.

“Of course we want to bowl well, but I’ll tell them to go have fun,” Woods said. “They know what they’re doing and know how to do it.”