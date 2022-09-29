Clarinda football to receive forfeit win Friday

The Clarinda football team won’t play a game Friday.

Clarinda was scheduled to host Shenandoah for the Page County Super Bowl, but the Mustangs canceled the remainder of their varsity season for injury and safety concerns.

Officially, it will go down as a forfeit win for the Cardinals, improving their record to 3-3 on the season and 2-1 in Class 2A District 8. Clarinda will also receive the maximum 17 points of point differential for district tiebreak procedures.

Clarinda’s next home game is also the home finale Friday, Oct. 7, against Des Moines Christian. Senior night for the football team, as well as for band and cheer, will take place as scheduled. The Little Cheer Camp performance that was scheduled for this Friday will now take place Oct. 7.