Clarinda football to play Shenandoah in playoff opener

Clarinda and Shenandoah will play each other on the football field for the second time this season.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association released football playoff pairings for all six classes, Saturday, Oct. 10 with a Page County Super Bowl rematch being the coverage area highlight.
Each class was split into 16 pods, all made up of either three of four teams. The team left standing after two weeks in each pod will advance to the third round. The IHSAA will then make up new pods of four teams each for the next two weeks of competition. The remaining four teams in each class will travel to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls for the state semifinals and final.
Clarinda and Shenandoah are in Pod 16 in Class 2A with Greene County and Red Oak playing in the other pod semifinal. Greene County is the pod’s top seed.
Both Clarinda and Shenandoah finished the season with a 3-4 overall record, but the Cardinals fared better in Class 2A District 9 with a 3-2 mark while Shenandoah finished 1-3. The Cardinals also beat the Mustangs 45-10 in Clarinda during week five of the season.
The other two District 9 teams reside in Pod 15. Atlantic has a bye and will wait to see who wins Des Moines Christian’s game at Albia.
Stanton/Essex travels to Murray in a Class 8-Player Pod 15 semifinal.
Stanton/Essex beat Murray 40-6 to open last season. The teams did not play this year.
Stanton/Essex enters postseason play with a 3-3 record, 3-2 in District 7, while Murray finished 4-3.
CAM hosts Griswold in the other Pod 15 game. CAM is top seed in Pod 15 after winning the District 7 title. Winless Griswold, also out of District 7, is the opponent.
Elsewhere out of District 7, Lenox, East Mills and Bedford are in Pod 14 along with Audubon.
Fremont-Mills is the only district team in Pod 16. The Knights host Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton with Woodbine and Glidden-Ralston being the other game.
East Union will not play in the playoffs. The Eagles had to cancel their Week 7 game because of COVID-19.
Sidney will see a familiar foe in its first round playoff game as the Cowboys travel to St. Albert in a Pod 14 semifinal. The same two teams matched up in Sidney to finish the regular season with the Falcons winning 57-20.
The Cowboys enter the playoffs at 0-7 in their first Class A season after playing 8-player for nearly a decade. The Cowboys finished 0-5 in District 9. St. Albert is 4-2 and won all four of its district games to win the District 9 title.
Woodbury Central hosts West Monona in the other Pod 14 game.
Riverside, AHSTW and Tri-Center, also out of District 9, are all in Pod 15 with Lawton-Bronson. Southwest Valley resides in Pod 16 with IKM-Manning and Logan-Magnolia.
All first round games are scheduled to be played at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16 with the second round set for Oct. 23.
