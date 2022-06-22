Clarinda earns softball/baseball sweep at Red Oak

The Clarinda baseball and softball teams both earned a Hawkeye 10 Conference win at Red Oak Tuesday, June 21.

Clarinda softball won 15-2 in six innings, while Clarinda baseball earned a 12-6 victory.

Clarinda softball did its work on offense in three different innings. The Cardinals opened the game with a three-run first. After a single run in the second, they scored four in the fourth to lead 8-1, and then added a seven spot in the sixth.

The Cardinals finished with 12 hits with Hailee Knight, Presley Jobe and Lylly Merrill contributing three each. Jobe tripled and scored three times. Knight scored three runs, stole three bases and drove in two runs. Merrill doubled, drove in a run and scored a run.

Emmy Allbaugh added two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs for Clarinda. Jordyn McQueen had the other hit and added a run scored and an RBI. Jerzee Knight stole three bases and scored three runs.

Addy Wagoner was the complete game winner in the circle, striking out five over six innings. She gave up three hits and two runs, one earned.

In the baseball game, both teams had four runs through two innings, but the Cardinals scored four in the fourth to take the lead and then three in the fifth to put the game out of reach.

Stats from the game will be added here when available.

Clarinda softball improved to 12-13 on the season, 7-8 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Clarinda baseball improved to 15-5 overall and 10-5 in the conference.