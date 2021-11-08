Clarinda cheer wins state title

The Clarinda Cardinal cheerleading team took home a state championship Saturday, Nov. 6.

Clarinda easily won the Class 2A state title in the Time Out Division at the Iowa High School State Cheerleading Championships, held at the Jacobson Exhibition Center on the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines.

Head coach Shala Stroud said it was an incredible effort from her team.

“They practiced really hard for this,” Stroud said. “They have been working every day since August on cheer, dances and routines and have been working on this routine since September. We have been working to perfect timing and motions.”

The Cardinals scored 76.5 points, well ahead of runner-up Jesup’s 67.1. There were nine teams in the field and 85 was the maximum number of points a team could score.