Clarinda cheer wins state title
The Clarinda cheerleading team shows off its state championship trophy and medals after winning the Class 2A Time Out Division at the Iowa High School State Cheerleading Championships Saturday, Nov. 6, in Des Moines. Front row, from left: Taylor Wagoner, Phoebe Garrett, Aubrey Herzberg and Izzy Smith. Back row, from left: Jorja Brown, Mayson Hartley, Arin Eberly, Alyvya Woods, Hannah Milleson, Cyerra Lauber, Ellison Lovett, Keely Boltinghouse, DaNae Larson, Emma Hanson and Jasmine Osborne.

 Photo courtesy Shala Stroud/Clarinda Community Schools

The Clarinda Cardinal cheerleading team took home a state championship Saturday, Nov. 6.

Clarinda easily won the Class 2A state title in the Time Out Division at the Iowa High School State Cheerleading Championships, held at the Jacobson Exhibition Center on the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines.

Head coach Shala Stroud said it was an incredible effort from her team.

“They practiced really hard for this,” Stroud said. “They have been working every day since August on cheer, dances and routines and have been working on this routine since September. We have been working to perfect timing and motions.”

The Cardinals scored 76.5 points, well ahead of runner-up Jesup’s 67.1. There were nine teams in the field and 85 was the maximum number of points a team could score.

Clarinda had the highest point total in three of the four categories. On Motions and Incorporations of Props, the Cardinals scored 24.9 points out of a possible 25. The second highest total was 22.5. On Crowd Effectiveness, the Cardinals scored 18 points out of a possible 20. The second best total was 16.4. On Overall Impression & Entrance and Exit, the Cardinals scored 18.1 points out of a possible 20 with the second best score being 16.7. Clarinda scored 15.5 points out of a possible 20 in Jumps & Formations, Spacing and Transitions. That score was the fifth highest total.

“I am really proud of them for working as hard as they have,” Stroud said. “It definitely paid off.”

The Cardinal cheerleaders who competed Saturday were Keely Boltinghouse, Jorja Brown, Arin Eberly, Phoebe Garrett, Emma Hanson, Mayson Hartley, Aubrey Herzberg, DaNae Larson, Cyerra Lauber, Ellison Lovett, Hannah Milleson, Jasmine Osborne, Izzy Smith, Taylor Wagoner and Alyvya Woods.

