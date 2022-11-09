Clarinda cheer celebrates successful season

The Clarinda football cheerleading team wrapped up their outstanding fall season with each cheerleader receiving a State Championship cheerleading award and a varsity letter during the team’s annual banquet Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Clarinda head coach Shala Stroud took some time during the banquet to talk about each girl and also told each of them something she admires about them, thanking them for being part of the team this fall.

It was a great fall for the Cardinals, which started in the summer with a cheer camp at Northwest Missouri State. The team held summer practices and weightlifting sessions together and started the season with a pair of mini cheer camps that had over 150 youth involved. The team held an alumni cheer camp as well, with 26 alumni participating and then performing at halftime of the Homecoming football game.

The team also had a busy season with Homecoming, Senior Night and Pink Out festivities. They cheered at the home playoff football game and then went on to their state competition, where they placed second, just .7 points shy of winning their second straight state championship.

The Cardinals received the Distinguished Academic Award from the Iowa High School Athletic Association for achieving a team GPA of 3.25 or higher. Six of the team’s seven seniors also received all-district football honors and all-conference academic awards. Those six were Jorja Brown, Arin Eberly, Phoebe Garrett, Skylar Kelley, DaNae Larson and Taylor Wagoner. Captains Brown, Eberly and Wagoner also received the Captains award.

The seven Cardinal seniors — Keely Boltinghouse, Brown, Eberly, Garrett, Kelley, Larson and Wagoner — exit the program.