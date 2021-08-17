 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clarinda boys cross country opens season in state rankings
0 comments

Clarinda boys cross country opens season in state rankings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Clarinda Cardinals

The Clarinda boys cross country team opens the season ranked 20th in Class 2A.

The Iowa Association of Track Coaches released its preseason rankings Tuesday, Aug. 17, with the top 20 ranked in all four classes, boys and girls.

The Cardinals return state qualifier Michael Mayer to lead this year’s team, along with multiple other athletes with varsity experience. The Cardinals also bring in some newcomers, who should help the team this fall, including freshman Kyle Wagoner, who finished second at the middle school state meet last season.

Clarinda’s season opener is Tuesday, Aug. 24, in Shenandoah.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top 25 recap: How to take advantage of LSU?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics