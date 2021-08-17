Clarinda boys cross country opens season in state rankings

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
The Clarinda boys cross country team opens the season ranked 20th in Class 2A.
The Iowa Association of Track Coaches released its preseason rankings Tuesday, Aug. 17, with the top 20 ranked in all four classes, boys and girls.
The Cardinals return state qualifier Michael Mayer to lead this year’s team, along with multiple other athletes with varsity experience. The Cardinals also bring in some newcomers, who should help the team this fall, including freshman Kyle Wagoner, who finished second at the middle school state meet last season.
Clarinda’s season opener is Tuesday, Aug. 24, in Shenandoah.
