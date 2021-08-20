Clarinda boys cross country, Hartley open season in state rankings

Preseason cross country rankings

Clark

The Clarinda boys cross country team opens the season ranked in Class 2A, while two-time state qualifier Mayson Hartley is ranked individually.

Hartley comes in at number 14 while the Cardinal boys are ranked 20th.

The Iowa Association of Track Coaches released its preseason team rankings Tuesday, Aug. 17, with the top 20 ranked in all four classes, boys and girls. The IATC then released its preseason individual rankings Thursday, Aug. 19, with the top 30 ranked in all four classes, both boys and girls.

The Cardinals return state qualifier Michael Mayer to lead this year’s team, along with multiple other athletes with varsity experience. The Cardinals also bring in some newcomers, who should help the team this fall, including freshman Kyle Wagoner, who finished second at the middle school state meet last season.

Hartley is the leader of a Clarinda girls team who have much better numbers this year. Hartley has qualified for the state meet in both years of her career and medaled at the state meet last year.

Clarinda’s season opener is Tuesday, Aug. 24, in Shenandoah.