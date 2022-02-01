 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clarinda boys basketball to play in MAC Shootout

Clarinda boys basketball

Pictured are members of the Clarinda boys basketball team. Front row, from left: Ethan Bryson, Gavin McPhee, Cooper Phillips, Nolan Wyman, Jordan Rupp and Kyle Wagoner. Second row, from left: Corban Hunter, Justus Fine, Brevin Coston, Manny Eberly, Tadyn Brown, Dalton Wright and Crayton Iversen. Third row, from left: Anthony Webb, Drew Brown, Ethan Pirtle, Adam Johnson, Lance Regehr, Ethan McAndrews, Kade Engstrand, Luke Baker and Nathan King. Back row, from left: Creighton Tuzzio, Andrew Jones, Cooper Neal, Grant Jobe, Isaac Jones, Cole Baumgart, Wyatt Schmitt and Deacon Iversen.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

A unique experience is coming Friday for the Clarinda boys basketball team.

The Cardinals will play Nebraska City at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the 16th annual MAC Shootout at Council Bluffs’ Mid-America Center.

The Clarinda/Nebraska City game is one of 16 games – both boys and girls - taking place over three days, Thursday-Saturday. Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said the activities director at Glenwood, Jeff Bissen, reached out to Eberly and Clarinda’s AD at the time, Josh Porter, about the Cardinals coming up.

“(Bissen) asked if we would have any interest in playing,” Eberly said, “and for the last couple years we had been trying to get a connection with Nebraska City to play anyway. This date came up and it worked for both of our schools.”

Eberly said giving the guys the opportunity to play in a big, professional arena, especially just before the start of the postseason, should be beneficial.

“We thought it would be a neat experience for our guys to go play in an atmosphere like that,” Eberly said. “They are pretty pumped.”

Tickets are available at the Mid-America Center box office on the day of the game and are $10 for adults and $8 for students and military.

