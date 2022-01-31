 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clarinda Boosters of the Year named

  • 0
Mike & Kristin Smith

Clarinda Athletic Booster Club President Josh Wyman (right) presents a gift to Mike and Kristin Smith, the 2022 Boosters of the Year.

 Photo by Joe Moore for Page County Newspapers

Mike and Kristin Smith are the 2022 Clarinda Athletic Booster Club Boosters of the Year.

Mike and Kristin were recognized during the home basketball games Friday, Jan. 28.

Mike teaches and coaches at Clarinda High School and has coached boys basketball and girls basketball. Kristin works for Iowa Western Community College’s Clarinda Campus.

Mike and Kristin can be found at the scorer’s table during home basketball games. They have supported their children during their time in school but continue to show they are proud supporters of every student athlete at Clarinda.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cardinal defense stifles Shenandoah

Cardinal defense stifles Shenandoah

CLARINDA – All 10 Clarinda Cardinals who saw the floor scored and the Cardinal defense wouldn’t let the Shenandoah offense get anything going …

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal wins Australian Open for record 21st major title