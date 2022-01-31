Clarinda Boosters of the Year named

Mike and Kristin Smith are the 2022 Clarinda Athletic Booster Club Boosters of the Year.
Mike and Kristin were recognized during the home basketball games Friday, Jan. 28.
Mike teaches and coaches at Clarinda High School and has coached boys basketball and girls basketball. Kristin works for Iowa Western Community College’s Clarinda Campus.
Mike and Kristin can be found at the scorer’s table during home basketball games. They have supported their children during their time in school but continue to show they are proud supporters of every student athlete at Clarinda.