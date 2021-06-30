Clarinda baseball, softball swept at Kuemper

Ethan McAndrews came on and pitched the final 2 1/3 innings, giving up six runs, five earned, on three hits and six walks.

Clarinda dropped to 12-9 overall and 8-9 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference while Kuemper improved to 16-4-1 overall and stayed on top of the conference at 14-3.

Lylly Merrill drove in Kristen Smith in the fifth inning for the only Clarinda run of the softball opener.

Jillian Graham had three of Clarinda’s six hits, including a double.

Smith’s run tied the game in the top of the fifth, but the Kuemper bats exploded for a seven-run sixth inning.

Merrill pitched well for five innings, but a leadoff home run was followed by a hit batter, two walks and another hit batter. The next four Knights singled. Merrill ended up lasting 5 2/3 innings with one strikeout. She gave up 10 hits and eight earned runs.

Jerzee Knight recorded the final out in the circle.

The Knight bats were strong from the beginning in game two with a four-run first inning.

The Knights led 10-0 after four with Clarinda’s only run coming in the fifth. Kuemper scored one in the sixth to end the game because of the run-rule.