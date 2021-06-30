Clarinda baseball, softball swept at Kuemper

The Clarinda softball and baseball teams weren’t able to find a win Monday, June 28, in two tries each at Kuemper Catholic.
Cardinal baseball lost 13-3 and 4-0 while Cardinal softball fell 8-1 and 11-1.
Michael Shull struck out seven Knights over 6 2/3 innings in the nightcap of the baseball doubleheader, but the Cardinal offense couldn’t find a run despite seven hits.
Shull led the offense with two hits while five other Cardinals ended with one.
Shull gave up six hits and four runs, two earned, with three walks before running very close to the pitch limit. James McCall came on and threw three pitches in recording the final out.
In the opener, the Knights jumped out to an 11-0 lead after three innings with a six-run second and a four-run third inning.
Clarinda’s three runs all came in the fourth before Kuemper ended the game early with a pair of runs in the fifth.
Wyatt Schmitt led Clarinda’s offense with two hits. Shull, Cooper Neal and Edgar Rodriguez scored the Cardinal runs with Logan Green and Jon McCall contributing an RBI each.
Schmitt started on the mound for the Cardinals and struck out one in two innings. He gave up four hits and seven runs, but only one of the runs was earned.
Ethan McAndrews came on and pitched the final 2 1/3 innings, giving up six runs, five earned, on three hits and six walks.
Clarinda dropped to 12-9 overall and 8-9 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference while Kuemper improved to 16-4-1 overall and stayed on top of the conference at 14-3.
Lylly Merrill drove in Kristen Smith in the fifth inning for the only Clarinda run of the softball opener.
Jillian Graham had three of Clarinda’s six hits, including a double.
Smith’s run tied the game in the top of the fifth, but the Kuemper bats exploded for a seven-run sixth inning.
Merrill pitched well for five innings, but a leadoff home run was followed by a hit batter, two walks and another hit batter. The next four Knights singled. Merrill ended up lasting 5 2/3 innings with one strikeout. She gave up 10 hits and eight earned runs.
Jerzee Knight recorded the final out in the circle.
The Knight bats were strong from the beginning in game two with a four-run first inning.
The Knights led 10-0 after four with Clarinda’s only run coming in the fifth. Kuemper scored one in the sixth to end the game because of the run-rule.
Graham had the only two Clarinda hits. Her pinch-runner, Ryllee Barnhart, scored the only run of the game, coming in from third on a groundout by Smith in the fifth.