CLARINDA - The Clarinda Cardinals scored in every inning, and Wyatt Schmitt and Cooper Neal combined to hold Red Oak’s bats to two hits in an 11-1 Cardinal win, Saturday, July 11.
The win advanced Clarinda to a district semifinal and ended Red Oak’s season. The game was called in the sixth inning because of the run rule.
Red Oak nearly had a pair of runs in the opening inning against Clarinda starting pitcher Wyatt Schmitt. The Tigers had runners and second and third with two outs when Chase Roeder lifted a shallow fly ball to right field. Parker Rock sprinted in and made a diving catch, saving two runs.
“I think that changed the dynamic of the game,” Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said on Rock’s diving grab. “We came in and got a couple runs and that relaxed us a bit.”
Rock singled in a run in the bottom of the first inning. A balk by Red Oak starting pitcher Dawson Bond added another for a 2-0 lead.
Jake Childs tripled with one out in the second inning and scored on a wild pitch, and that was the theme for the Cardinals all game in finding a way to score each time up.
“We were able to put some things together in every inning,” said Eberly. “If you can do that you’ll have a chance to be successful.”
Schmitt’s sacrifice fly and Michael Shull’s bases loaded single drove in runs in the third inning. Jarod McNeese singled in a run in the fourth.
Consecutive singles after a hit batsman gave Red Oak its only run in the fifth frame, but the Cardinals nearly ended the game with a four-run fifth.
The first two batters in the inning popped out to the shortstop, but then the next five singled. Tadyn Brown doubled in a run and then scored on Neal’s single. Logan Green singled and then Rock singled in a run. An error plated another to make it 10-1.
A walk, a double and a wild pitch finished the scoring in the sixth.
Eight starters combined for the 12 Cardinal hits with Shull leading the team with three. McNeese and Jon McCall added two. Rock drove in two runs.
The pitching was also strong. Schmitt worked four hitless, shutout innings to start the game, striking out three. His 61 pitches kept him available for Tuesday’s district semifinal.
Neal came on in relief, and gave up the one run and two hits in two innings to improve the Cardinals to 7-8 on the season.
Red Oak’s season ended with a 2-11 record.
