Clarinda athletes earn Hawkeye 10 Spring Academic Award

There were 15 Clarinda athletes who earned the Hawkeye 10 Conference Spring Sport All-Academic Award. The list of athletes honored was released Wednesday, June 1, by the conference.

Only seniors are eligible for the award and each must be a letter winner and have attained a 3.5 cumulative GPA during their high school career.

There were five members of the Clarinda girls track and field team who earned the award. They were Ashlyn Eberly, Hailee Knight, Paige Millikan, Chloe Strait and Cheyenne Sunderman.

Four girls golf athletes made the cut in Jordyn McQueen, Jadyn Sunderman, Colbie Wilmes and McKenna Yearington.

There were two members of the boys track and field team in Grant Jobe and Michael Mayer and another two in boys tennis in Kale Downey and Lance Regehr.

Paige Barr (girls tennis) and Cooper Neal (boys golf) were also honored.

In all, there were over 200 athletes across the Hawkeye 10 in golf, tennis, track and field and soccer who earned the award.