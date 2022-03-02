Clarinda athletes earn Hawkeye 10 Academic Award

There were 12 Clarinda athletes who received the all-academic award from the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

Hawkeye 10 Academic Award winners must be senior letter winners who have attained a 3.5 cumulative GPA during their high school career.

Four boys basketball athletes made the cut for Clarinda in Drew Brown, Grant Jobe, Cooper Neal and Lance Regehr.

Clarinda also had three girls basketball players earn the award in Paige Millikan, Chloe Strait and Cheyenne Sunderman.

There were three Cardinal wrestlers in Kale Downey, Michael Mayer and manager Jadyn Sunderman.

Additionally, basketball cheerleader Aubrey Herzberg and wrestling cheerleader Isabelle Smith also earned the award.