Clarinda athletes earn academic all all-conference award

Clarinda Cardinals

There were 12 Clarinda athletes who earned Fall Sport All-Academic Awards from the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

All senior letter winners who have attained a cumulative 3.5 GPA during their high school careers receive this award. The list of award honorees for volleyball, football, girls and boys cross country and football cheerleading for the conference was released Monday, Oct. 31.

Clarinda award winners were Emmy Allbaugh, Jorja Brown, Taylor Cole, Arin Eberly, Phoebe Garrett, Mayson Hartley, Amelia Hesse, Adam Johnson, Skylar Kelley, DaNae Larson, Taylor Wagoner and Alec Wyman.

There were 165 student-athletes honored across all 11 conference schools.

