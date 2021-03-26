Clarinda A's release schedule for 66th season

The Clarinda A’s released their 2021 baseball schedule Friday, March 26, just over two months away from the season opener.

This will be the 66th season for A’s baseball, coming off a year in which the A’s and MINK League canceled their season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The A’s open with home games May 28 and 29. A team from Kansas City will come up Friday, May 28 for the season opener at 7:30 p.m., while Sabetha, Kansas makes the trip to Clarinda at 7 the following evening.

The MINK League opener is the next day at Des Moines.

The A’s have 27 home dates on the schedule, including a Baseball Day matchup against Sedalia on Saturday, June 19.

The 1981 national championship team will be honored on Independence Day weekend with St. Joe coming in July 2 and Sedalia July 3.

The A’s have five Friday home dates, including a doubleheader against Jefferson City June 25. There are also six Saturday home dates and three Sunday home dates.

The longest home stand of the year is June 12-21 when the A’s play 10 home games with only one day off.

The full schedule is below. Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.