 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clarinda A's release schedule for 66th season
0 comments

Clarinda A's release schedule for 66th season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
HJ - Clarinda A's Flores Hit

Squaring up the baseball for a base hit is Clarinda A’s second baseman Jacob Flores Sunday, June 9, against the Ozark Generals. Flores had two hits and drove in two runs in the game. However, Ozark overpowered the A’s to collect a 16-10 win in the game. (Herald-Journal photo by Joe Moore)

The Clarinda A’s released their 2021 baseball schedule Friday, March 26, just over two months away from the season opener.

This will be the 66th season for A’s baseball, coming off a year in which the A’s and MINK League canceled their season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The A’s open with home games May 28 and 29. A team from Kansas City will come up Friday, May 28 for the season opener at 7:30 p.m., while Sabetha, Kansas makes the trip to Clarinda at 7 the following evening.

The MINK League opener is the next day at Des Moines.

The A’s have 27 home dates on the schedule, including a Baseball Day matchup against Sedalia on Saturday, June 19.

The 1981 national championship team will be honored on Independence Day weekend with St. Joe coming in July 2 and Sedalia July 3.

The A’s have five Friday home dates, including a doubleheader against Jefferson City June 25. There are also six Saturday home dates and three Sunday home dates.

The longest home stand of the year is June 12-21 when the A’s play 10 home games with only one day off.

The full schedule is below. Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

May 28 – Kansas City 7:30 p.m.

May 29 – Sabetha

May 30 – at Des Moines 4 p.m.

June 2 – at Chillicothe

June 4 – Chillicothe

June 5 – at Jefferson City (DH) 5 p.m.

June 6 – at Sedalia

June 8 – at Des Moines

June 9 – Omaha

June 11 – at St. Joe

June 12 – Omaha

June 13 – Omaha 5 p.m.

June 14 – Joplin

June 15 – Joplin

June 16 – Des Moines

June 18 – Omaha

June 19 – Sedalia

June 20 – Nevada (DH) 5 p.m.

June 21 – Chillicothe

June 22 – at Des Moines

June 24 – at St. Joe

June 25 – Jefferson City (DH) 5 p.m.

June 26 – Omaha

June 27 – at Des Moines 4 p.m.

June 29 – at Chillicothe

June 30 – Omaha

July 2 – St. Joe

July 3 – Sedalia

July 5 – St. Joe

July 6 – Omaha

July 7 – Des Moines

July 8 – All-Star Game at Jefferson City

July 10 – at St. Joe

July 11 – Chillicothe

July 12 – at Sedalia

July 13 – at Chillicothe

July 14 – St. Joe

July 15 – Des Moines

July 16 – at Joplin

July 17 – at Joplin

July 18 – at Nevada (DH) 6 p.m.

July 20 – St. Joe

July 21 – Des Moines

July 22 – at St. Joe

July 23 – at Chillicothe

July 24 – Chillicothe

July 26 – Wild Card Game

July 27 – Division Game

July 29-31 – MINK League Championship Series (Best of 3)

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics