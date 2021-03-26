Clarinda A's release schedule for 66th season

The Clarinda A’s released their 2021 baseball schedule Friday, March 26, just over two months away from the season opener.
This will be the 66th season for A’s baseball, coming off a year in which the A’s and MINK League canceled their season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The A’s open with home games May 28 and 29. A team from Kansas City will come up Friday, May 28 for the season opener at 7:30 p.m., while Sabetha, Kansas makes the trip to Clarinda at 7 the following evening.
The MINK League opener is the next day at Des Moines.
The A’s have 27 home dates on the schedule, including a Baseball Day matchup against Sedalia on Saturday, June 19.
The 1981 national championship team will be honored on Independence Day weekend with St. Joe coming in July 2 and Sedalia July 3.
The A’s have five Friday home dates, including a doubleheader against Jefferson City June 25. There are also six Saturday home dates and three Sunday home dates.
The longest home stand of the year is June 12-21 when the A’s play 10 home games with only one day off.
The full schedule is below. Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
May 28 – Kansas City 7:30 p.m.
May 29 – Sabetha
May 30 – at Des Moines 4 p.m.
June 2 – at Chillicothe
June 4 – Chillicothe
June 5 – at Jefferson City (DH) 5 p.m.
June 6 – at Sedalia
June 8 – at Des Moines
June 9 – Omaha
June 11 – at St. Joe
June 12 – Omaha
June 13 – Omaha 5 p.m.
June 14 – Joplin
June 15 – Joplin
June 16 – Des Moines
June 18 – Omaha
June 19 – Sedalia
June 20 – Nevada (DH) 5 p.m.
June 21 – Chillicothe
June 22 – at Des Moines
June 24 – at St. Joe
June 25 – Jefferson City (DH) 5 p.m.
June 26 – Omaha
June 27 – at Des Moines 4 p.m.
June 29 – at Chillicothe
June 30 – Omaha
July 2 – St. Joe
July 3 – Sedalia
July 5 – St. Joe
July 6 – Omaha
July 7 – Des Moines
July 8 – All-Star Game at Jefferson City
July 10 – at St. Joe
July 11 – Chillicothe
July 12 – at Sedalia
July 13 – at Chillicothe
July 14 – St. Joe
July 15 – Des Moines
July 16 – at Joplin
July 17 – at Joplin
July 18 – at Nevada (DH) 6 p.m.
July 20 – St. Joe
July 21 – Des Moines
July 22 – at St. Joe
July 23 – at Chillicothe
July 24 – Chillicothe
July 26 – Wild Card Game
July 27 – Division Game
July 29-31 – MINK League Championship Series (Best of 3)