Clarinda A's release 2022 schedule

The Clarinda A’s will open their 67th season of summer baseball Wednesday, June 1, with a MINK League road game.

The A’s released their 2022 schedule Tuesday, April 26, with 29 home dates, one of those being the MINK League All-Star Game.

The A’s open the season with four straight road games before playing their first game on Eberly Field at Clarinda Municipal Stadium with the Kansas City Monarchs coming in for a 5 p.m. first pitch Sunday, June 5.

The home opener is the first of six straight Sundays of baseball in Clarinda, culminating with the All-Star Game July 10.

The A’s open the season at St. Joe June 1. The league home opener is the following Wednesday, June 8, against Nevada.

A’s fans get their first look at the MINK League’s newest team, Carroll, for a home doubleheader Saturday, June 11.

Baseball Day is scheduled for Saturday, June 18, with Omaha coming to town. Baseball Day takes place near the beginning of an 18-day stretch which sees the A’s play 15 home games from June 16-July 3.

The MINK League playoffs are scheduled for July 25-30.

The A’s full schedule is below. All games begin at 7 p.m. unless a different time is listed.

June

1 – at St. Joe

2 – at Chillicothe

3 – at Jefferson City

4 – at Jefferson City

5 – Home vs. Kansas City Monarchs – 5 p.m.

8 – Home vs. Nevada

9 – Home vs. Nevada

10 – at Sedalia

11 – Home vs. Carroll (doubleheader) – 5 p.m.

12 – Home vs. Kansas City Knights – 5 p.m.

13 – at Des Moines

15 – at Sedalia

16 – Home vs. Carroll

17 – Home vs. Chillicothe

18 – Home vs. Omaha (Baseball Day)

19 – Home vs. Chillicothe (doubleheader) – 5 p.m.

21 – Home vs. St. Joe

22 – Home vs. Omaha

23 – at Chillicothe

24 – Home vs. Joplin

25 – Home vs. Joplin

26 – Home vs. Sedalia

27 – at St. Joe

28 – Home vs. Des Moines

29 – Home vs. Sedalia

30 – Home vs. Jefferson City

July

1 – Home vs. Jefferson City

2 – at St. Joe

3 – Home vs. Des Moines

5 – at Joplin

6 – at Joplin

7 – at Nevada

8 – at Nevada

9 – Home vs. Carroll

10 – MINK League All-Star Game at Clarinda

11 – Home vs. St. Joe

12 – at Carroll – 6:35 p.m.

13 – Home vs. Carroll

14 – at St. Joe

15 – at Chillicothe

16 – at Des Moines (doubleheader) – 5 p.m.

18 – at Des Moines

19 – Home vs. St. Joe

20 – Home vs. Des Moines

21 – Home vs. Omaha

22 – Home vs. Chillicothe

23 – at Carroll – 6:35 p.m.

25 – Divisional Wild Card

26 – Divisional Playoff

28-30 – Championship Series Best of 3