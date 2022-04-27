Clarinda A's release 2022 schedule

The Clarinda A’s will open their 67th season of summer baseball Wednesday, June 1, with a MINK League road game.
The A’s released their 2022 schedule Tuesday, April 26, with 29 home dates, one of those being the MINK League All-Star Game.
The A’s open the season with four straight road games before playing their first game on Eberly Field at Clarinda Municipal Stadium with the Kansas City Monarchs coming in for a 5 p.m. first pitch Sunday, June 5.
The home opener is the first of six straight Sundays of baseball in Clarinda, culminating with the All-Star Game July 10.
The A’s open the season at St. Joe June 1. The league home opener is the following Wednesday, June 8, against Nevada.
A’s fans get their first look at the MINK League’s newest team, Carroll, for a home doubleheader Saturday, June 11.
Baseball Day is scheduled for Saturday, June 18, with Omaha coming to town. Baseball Day takes place near the beginning of an 18-day stretch which sees the A’s play 15 home games from June 16-July 3.
The MINK League playoffs are scheduled for July 25-30.
The A’s full schedule is below. All games begin at 7 p.m. unless a different time is listed.
June
1 – at St. Joe
2 – at Chillicothe
3 – at Jefferson City
4 – at Jefferson City
5 – Home vs. Kansas City Monarchs – 5 p.m.
8 – Home vs. Nevada
9 – Home vs. Nevada
10 – at Sedalia
11 – Home vs. Carroll (doubleheader) – 5 p.m.
12 – Home vs. Kansas City Knights – 5 p.m.
13 – at Des Moines
15 – at Sedalia
16 – Home vs. Carroll
17 – Home vs. Chillicothe
18 – Home vs. Omaha (Baseball Day)
19 – Home vs. Chillicothe (doubleheader) – 5 p.m.
21 – Home vs. St. Joe
22 – Home vs. Omaha
23 – at Chillicothe
24 – Home vs. Joplin
25 – Home vs. Joplin
26 – Home vs. Sedalia
27 – at St. Joe
28 – Home vs. Des Moines
29 – Home vs. Sedalia
30 – Home vs. Jefferson City
July
1 – Home vs. Jefferson City
2 – at St. Joe
3 – Home vs. Des Moines
5 – at Joplin
6 – at Joplin
7 – at Nevada
8 – at Nevada
9 – Home vs. Carroll
10 – MINK League All-Star Game at Clarinda
11 – Home vs. St. Joe
12 – at Carroll – 6:35 p.m.
13 – Home vs. Carroll
14 – at St. Joe
15 – at Chillicothe
16 – at Des Moines (doubleheader) – 5 p.m.
18 – at Des Moines
19 – Home vs. St. Joe
20 – Home vs. Des Moines
21 – Home vs. Omaha
22 – Home vs. Chillicothe
23 – at Carroll – 6:35 p.m.
25 – Divisional Wild Card
26 – Divisional Playoff
28-30 – Championship Series Best of 3