Clarinda A's open season Wednesday

The Clarinda A’s open their 67th season of collegiate summer league baseball Wednesday evening.
The A’s are on the road for their first four games, all MINK League contest, before the home opener Sunday, June 5.
A trip to St. Joe starts the season Wednesday before traveling to Chillicothe Thursday and then Jefferson City Friday and Saturday. A’s manager Ryan Eberly said they don’t like starting with league games on the road, but there wasn’t much of a choice this year.
“The calendar this year was an odd year,” Eberly said. “We try to open up with at least one non-league game and we just weren’t able to find one. We had to find a date when the high school doesn’t already have the field and it just made sense to go on the road.”
The A’s will have a non-league game at 5 p.m. Sunday against a team from Kansas City to open the home season. They will then have two days off before league home games against Nevada June 8-9. Eberly hopes they’ll have at least close to their full roster in by the time Nevada comes to town.
“It’s going to be tough with league games right away,” Eberly said. “You hope everyone else is in the same boat with kids still coming in, but you do the best you can and give the kids that are here early every opportunity to get their at-bats and get better each game. That’s what it’s about in the summer, to improve, grow up and see the work ethic that you have to put in for summer baseball. Playing about every day, you have to be mentally right to handle the road trips.”
Eberly said they have lost some pitching in recent weeks, but the roster looks good again this summer.
“We look good on paper,” Eberly said. “It’s a good mix of kids from (Division I) schools, along with a few NAIA and JUCO kids. We just hope they mesh like last year’s team, but that’s going to be hard to match. We don’t have any returners coming back, so it’s a brand new batch of boys.”
Eberly said his outfield looks fast, which should be fun to watch and a lot of the schools you’re used to seeing on the A’s roster will be represented again this summer.
“We try to keep those relationships going as long as we can,” Eberly said. “We hope they keep feeding us good players, and more importantly, good people.”
Nebraska, Marshall, Houston and Division 2 Angelo State are a few of the new schools that will be represented on the roster this year, Eberly added.
The MINK League is one team bigger this year, as Carroll becomes the third Iowa school in this year’s league, which is nine members strong. Clarinda, Carroll, Des Moines, St. Joseph and Chillicothe make up the North Division this year while Nevada, Jefferson City, Sedalia and Joplin are in the South.
“We welcome Carroll into the league this year and they have nice facilities,” Eberly said. “It’s nice to have them in the league. The only thing different this year is we’re playing each other in the north one extra game to make up because (the numbers are) unbalanced.”
The league playoff format is the same this year with each division champion receiving a bye into the division final and the next four facing off in the wild card round. The championship will be a best of three series again this year with the league playoffs scheduled for July 25-30.
Baseball Day is Saturday, June 18, with Omaha coming in for a non-league game that evening. Parents Weekend is set for July 1-3 this summer with the A’s hosting their annual golf tournament Saturday, July 2. A family picnic and fireworks are set for Sunday, July 3, with the A’s hosting Des Moines that evening.
The A’s have 27 home dates this year with the highlight being the MINK League All-Star Game being played in Clarinda for the first time. The teams will be announced about a week before the game itself, which is scheduled for Sunday, July 10. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. with batting practice on the field followed by a home run derby before the game.
“We’re excited to have the all-star game here in Clarinda,” Eberly said. “We’re hoping to get a lot of people to come out for that and showcase our town and facilities the best we can.”
The A’s full schedule is below.
June 1: Away, St. Joseph
June 2: Away, Chillicothe
June 3: Away, Jefferson City
June 4: Away, Jefferson City
June 5: Home, Kansas City
June 8: Home, Nevada
June 9: Home, Nevada
June 10: Away, Sedalia
June 11: Home, Carroll (Doubleheader)
June 12: Home, Kansas City
June 13: Away, Des Moines
June 15: Away, Sedalia
June 16: Home, Carroll
June 17: Home, Chillicothe
June 18: Home, Omaha
June 19: Home, Chillicothe (Doubleheader)
June 21: Away, St. Joseph
June 22: Home, Omaha
June 23: Away, Chillicothe
June 24: Home, Joplin
June 25: Home, Joplin
June 26: Home, Sedalia
June 27: Away, St. Joseph
June 28: Home, Des Moines
June 29: Home, Sedalia
June 30: Home, Jefferson City
July 1: Home, Jefferson City
July 2: Away, St. Joseph
July 3: Home, Des Moines
July 5: Away, Joplin
July 6: Away, Joplin
July 7: Away, Nevada
July 8: Away, Nevada
July 9: Home, Carroll
July 10: Home, MINK League All-Star Game
July 11: Home, St. Joseph
July 12: Away, Carroll
July 13: Home, Carroll
July 14: Away, St. Joseph
July 15: Away, Chillicothe
July 16: Away, Des Moines (Doubleheader)
July 18: Away, Des Moines
July 19: Home, St. Joseph
July 20: Home, Des Moines
July 21: Home, Omaha
July 22: Home, Chillicothe
July 23: Away, Carroll
July 25: Division Wild Card
July 26: Division Playoff
July 28-30: Championship Series (Best of 3)