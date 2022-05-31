Clarinda A's open season Wednesday

The Clarinda A’s open their 67th season of collegiate summer league baseball Wednesday evening.

The A’s are on the road for their first four games, all MINK League contest, before the home opener Sunday, June 5.

A trip to St. Joe starts the season Wednesday before traveling to Chillicothe Thursday and then Jefferson City Friday and Saturday. A’s manager Ryan Eberly said they don’t like starting with league games on the road, but there wasn’t much of a choice this year.

“The calendar this year was an odd year,” Eberly said. “We try to open up with at least one non-league game and we just weren’t able to find one. We had to find a date when the high school doesn’t already have the field and it just made sense to go on the road.”

The A’s will have a non-league game at 5 p.m. Sunday against a team from Kansas City to open the home season. They will then have two days off before league home games against Nevada June 8-9. Eberly hopes they’ll have at least close to their full roster in by the time Nevada comes to town.

“It’s going to be tough with league games right away,” Eberly said. “You hope everyone else is in the same boat with kids still coming in, but you do the best you can and give the kids that are here early every opportunity to get their at-bats and get better each game. That’s what it’s about in the summer, to improve, grow up and see the work ethic that you have to put in for summer baseball. Playing about every day, you have to be mentally right to handle the road trips.”

Eberly said they have lost some pitching in recent weeks, but the roster looks good again this summer.

“We look good on paper,” Eberly said. “It’s a good mix of kids from (Division I) schools, along with a few NAIA and JUCO kids. We just hope they mesh like last year’s team, but that’s going to be hard to match. We don’t have any returners coming back, so it’s a brand new batch of boys.”

Eberly said his outfield looks fast, which should be fun to watch and a lot of the schools you’re used to seeing on the A’s roster will be represented again this summer.

“We try to keep those relationships going as long as we can,” Eberly said. “We hope they keep feeding us good players, and more importantly, good people.”

Nebraska, Marshall, Houston and Division 2 Angelo State are a few of the new schools that will be represented on the roster this year, Eberly added.

The MINK League is one team bigger this year, as Carroll becomes the third Iowa school in this year’s league, which is nine members strong. Clarinda, Carroll, Des Moines, St. Joseph and Chillicothe make up the North Division this year while Nevada, Jefferson City, Sedalia and Joplin are in the South.

“We welcome Carroll into the league this year and they have nice facilities,” Eberly said. “It’s nice to have them in the league. The only thing different this year is we’re playing each other in the north one extra game to make up because (the numbers are) unbalanced.”

The league playoff format is the same this year with each division champion receiving a bye into the division final and the next four facing off in the wild card round. The championship will be a best of three series again this year with the league playoffs scheduled for July 25-30.

Baseball Day is Saturday, June 18, with Omaha coming in for a non-league game that evening. Parents Weekend is set for July 1-3 this summer with the A’s hosting their annual golf tournament Saturday, July 2. A family picnic and fireworks are set for Sunday, July 3, with the A’s hosting Des Moines that evening.

The A’s have 27 home dates this year with the highlight being the MINK League All-Star Game being played in Clarinda for the first time. The teams will be announced about a week before the game itself, which is scheduled for Sunday, July 10. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. with batting practice on the field followed by a home run derby before the game.

“We’re excited to have the all-star game here in Clarinda,” Eberly said. “We’re hoping to get a lot of people to come out for that and showcase our town and facilities the best we can.”

The A’s full schedule is below.

June 1: Away, St. Joseph

June 2: Away, Chillicothe

June 3: Away, Jefferson City

June 4: Away, Jefferson City

June 5: Home, Kansas City

June 8: Home, Nevada

June 9: Home, Nevada

June 10: Away, Sedalia

June 11: Home, Carroll (Doubleheader)

June 12: Home, Kansas City

June 13: Away, Des Moines

June 15: Away, Sedalia

June 16: Home, Carroll

June 17: Home, Chillicothe

June 18: Home, Omaha

June 19: Home, Chillicothe (Doubleheader)

June 21: Away, St. Joseph

June 22: Home, Omaha

June 23: Away, Chillicothe

June 24: Home, Joplin

June 25: Home, Joplin

June 26: Home, Sedalia

June 27: Away, St. Joseph

June 28: Home, Des Moines

June 29: Home, Sedalia

June 30: Home, Jefferson City

July 1: Home, Jefferson City

July 2: Away, St. Joseph

July 3: Home, Des Moines

July 5: Away, Joplin

July 6: Away, Joplin

July 7: Away, Nevada

July 8: Away, Nevada

July 9: Home, Carroll

July 10: Home, MINK League All-Star Game

July 11: Home, St. Joseph

July 12: Away, Carroll

July 13: Home, Carroll

July 14: Away, St. Joseph

July 15: Away, Chillicothe

July 16: Away, Des Moines (Doubleheader)

July 18: Away, Des Moines

July 19: Home, St. Joseph

July 20: Home, Des Moines

July 21: Home, Omaha

July 22: Home, Chillicothe

July 23: Away, Carroll

July 25: Division Wild Card

July 26: Division Playoff

July 28-30: Championship Series (Best of 3)