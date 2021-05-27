Clarinda A's baseball returns Friday

The 66th season of Clarinda A’s baseball starts Friday on Eberly Field at Clarinda Municipal Stadium.
After a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the A’s play their first of 29 scheduled home games at 7:30 p.m. Friday against the Kansas City Monarchs, an 18+ adult wood bat team.
Clarinda A’s field manager Ryan Eberly said he’s excited to give the community another summer of baseball.
“That year off was strange, but we’re excited to get the 66th season underway,” Eberly said.
The A’s will also be home Saturday evening, playing a new non-league team out of Sabetha, Kansas at 7 p.m. A trip to new MINK League member Des Moines happens the following day. Eberly said the roster will be pretty small those first few days, but expect a good group to come in throughout that next week.
“We’re starting earlier than usual, but we have a good mix of Division 1 and JUCO, NAIA and Division 2 players,” Eberly said. “We have a good combo of speed and a little power. Hopefully all of the pitching we currently have on the roster will come. Pitching is the key every summer and that’s something we have struggled with the last few years. We’re looking forward to opening up the season.”
Eberly said there are no players coming in with Clarinda’s A’s experience, but many of the same Division 1 schools the A’s usually work with are scheduled to be represented.
“We have kids from Arkansas-Little Rock, Cal State Northridge, Long Beach State and San Diego,” Eberly said. “We have a kid from Nebraska who is coming off arm surgery and our usual Jacksonville State kids that have always been good for us.”
Eberly and brother Rod, who does the recruiting as the team’s general manager, took a recruiting trip to the south and talked to several coaches in putting the 2020 team together. Obviously, that team never materialized, but Eberly said those contacts were huge in putting the 2021 Clarinda A’s together.
This year, the A’s will also recognize the 1981 national championship team. It’s been 40 years since the A’s won the NBC World Series in Wichita, and that year’s team will be honored during the July 2-3 home games.
“We’ll introduce them out on the field and will have a tribute to them both nights,” Eberly said. “We’re hoping to get a good turnout of the national championship team and any other alumni who are back for the weekend.”
The Independence Day weekend will also be Parents’ Weekend this year, with a golf tournament scheduled for July 2 and fireworks following the July 3 game.
There will be free nights again this year and the A’s will also host a kids’ clinic June 1-2 from 9 a.m.-noon both days.
The A’s are one of eight teams in the MINK League this year. They’ll play the other three North Division teams: Chillicothe, Des Moines and St. Joe, eight times each, four home and four away. They’ll play the four South Division teams: Jefferson City, Joplin, Nevada and Sedalia, four times each, twice home and twice away.
Eberly said the first few weeks of the season will be about figuring out what he has.
“We want to see what they can do,” Eberly said, “and where they may be comfortable hitting in the lineup. The pitching is always fun to sort out. We’re very strict with a pitch count. Rod has contact with the (college) coaches and what they want to see from their pitchers. It’s always good to have that communication.”
There’s a lot for these college kids to get used to in spending two months of their summer in small-town Iowa playing baseball every day.
“One of the biggest things in summer baseball is making sure the kids are comfortable and confident,” Eberly said. “It’s a big change to playing pretty much every day and there is a mental battle to that. It’s hard to figure that out sometimes and some of them are a long way from home.”
Clarinda was one of many places that didn’t have summer baseball last year and Eberly said they are excited to be back on the field again.