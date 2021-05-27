Clarinda A's baseball returns Friday

“We have kids from Arkansas-Little Rock, Cal State Northridge, Long Beach State and San Diego,” Eberly said. “We have a kid from Nebraska who is coming off arm surgery and our usual Jacksonville State kids that have always been good for us.”

Eberly and brother Rod, who does the recruiting as the team’s general manager, took a recruiting trip to the south and talked to several coaches in putting the 2020 team together. Obviously, that team never materialized, but Eberly said those contacts were huge in putting the 2021 Clarinda A’s together.

This year, the A’s will also recognize the 1981 national championship team. It’s been 40 years since the A’s won the NBC World Series in Wichita, and that year’s team will be honored during the July 2-3 home games.

“We’ll introduce them out on the field and will have a tribute to them both nights,” Eberly said. “We’re hoping to get a good turnout of the national championship team and any other alumni who are back for the weekend.”

The Independence Day weekend will also be Parents’ Weekend this year, with a golf tournament scheduled for July 2 and fireworks following the July 3 game.

There will be free nights again this year and the A’s will also host a kids’ clinic June 1-2 from 9 a.m.-noon both days.