Blake Burns, a 5-year old from Clarinda, sank a hole-in-one, Thursday, Aug. 20 at the Clarinda Country Club.
The ace came on the 107-yard 16th hole.
Blake is the son of Cody and Katie Burns. Blake has been golfing since he received his first golf club when he was 18 months old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.