CHS selects Lord as new Activities Director

Jake Lord is the new activities director at Clarinda High School.

Lord was officially approved by the Clarinda School Board during their meeting Wednesday, May 25, as the AD and Dean of Students. He replaces HT Adams, who retired after one year in the position.

Lord comes from Stanton where he has been in that same position, as well as teaching K-12 physical education. He’s also been head boys basketball coach for the Vikings for the last two years.

Lord is currently finishing up a master’s degree program in K-12 educational leadership at Northwest Missouri State and said in finishing that, and with what he’s done at Stanton, a job like this is exactly what he wanted next for his career.

“I started that program at Northwest this year in hopes of being able to apply for a job like this,” Lord said. “It was a year-long program and has been pretty rigorous doing 30 credit hours on top of all my duties at Stanton. I had a couple interviews earlier in the spring, but didn’t get those and I was set on being at Stanton another year, but the Clarinda job opened up and I felt this was something I should give a shot.”

Lord has been at Stanton for the last five years and said that was his first job after getting a bachelor’s degree in education from Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa, which is also where he grew up.

Lord comes in as a young AD into a district that has several young coaches doing good things with most programs enjoying good numbers as well.

“I feel like I can come in and relate to some of those young coaches,” Lord said, “and having the coaching and administration experience, I can come alongside the experienced coaches as well. I’m super excited for those relationships. They are doing an incredible job right now and I’m super excited to be a part of it. I’m just going to be there to support them and help our entire school in whatever capacity I can.”

Lord said he’s equally excited for the Dean of Students role.

“I love the athletics and activities,” Lord said, “but I (look forward) to those relationships with kids that maybe aren’t involved in any of those things. And being a role model and someone that can help them through whatever they may be going through. I’m glad that’s part of the job too.”

Lord said he’ll finish up the summer sports season at Stanton to make the transition as easy as possible for that district before coming over to Clarinda and “getting things rolling.”

Lord and wife Stephanie have a 15-month old son, Beckett.