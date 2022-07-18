 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chillicothe ends A's winning streak

Aidan Garrett, Clarinda A's

Clarinda A's shortstop Aidan Garrett fields a bouncing ball during the A's win over Carroll Saturday, July 9. Garrett has been a big reason for the A's success in the infield and near the top of the batting order. He plays his college ball at Arkansas-Little Rock.

 Photo by Joe Moore/J&C Photography, Clarinda

The Clarinda A’s six-game winning streak came to an end with a 7-3 loss at Chillicothe Friday, July 15.

The A’s committed six errors while the Mudcats pounded out 10 hits and scored all of their runs in the first four innings of the game.

Colby Royal came on in relief for Clarinda and pitched four scoreless innings to keep the A’s close, but the bats couldn’t get the team back in the game. Royal scattered two hits and struck out three.

The A’s struck first with Tab Tracy opening the game with a double. He advanced to third on a groundout and scored on Will Walsh’s single.

Chillicothe scored five runs over the first three innings before the A’s picked up a single run in the fourth and another in the fifth. Kam Kelton opened the fourth with a double, went to third on a single by Conagher Sands and scored on Tyler Large’s sacrifice fly. Clay Cutter started the fifth inning with a walk. He advanced to third on Tracy’s single and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Luke Saunders.

The A’s had just two hits over the last four innings and never threatened Chillicothe as the Mudcats beat the A’s for the first time this season in six tries.

Tracy and Sands both had two hits to lead Clarinda.

