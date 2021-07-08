Chargers start fast, eliminate Cardinal softball

The Clarinda softball team gave up 10 runs in the first two innings in a 13-3 loss at Chariton Tuesday, July 6, in the first round of the Class 3A Region 3 Tournament.

The Cardinals struck first with two runs in the first inning. Lylly Merrill and Presley Jobe both singled and then Makayla Fichter walked to load the bases. Ryplee Sunderman singled in a run with two outs and an error on the play also plated Jobe.

Chariton answered in a big way with four runs in the first and then six more in the second, most of which came against Clarinda starting pitcher Andi Woods, who gave up three hits, five walks and eight earned runs over 1 1/3 innings.

Merrill recorded the final two outs of the second inning and ended up working the rest of the contest in the circle, giving up six hits and five runs, four earned.

Jerzee Knight was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the third inning to add another run for the Cardinals. Clarinda was retired in order in the fourth and fifth innings. Chariton’s two runs in the home fifth ended the game early.

Jobe and Sunderman led the Cardinal bats with two hits each as Clarinda’s season ended at 8-22.

Seniors Fichter and Kristen Smith exit the program.

Chariton improved to 11-14 and advanced to a regional semifinal.