Changes announced for cross country postseason

The state cross country meet will be a two-day event next month.

The state and state qualifying meets will now be separated by classification and take place over two days. The state meet will remain in Fort Dodge at Lakeside Golf Course.

The moves are being made to accommodate completion and crowds with COVID-19 related precautions.

Class 4A and 3A will move up a day with state qualifying taking place Wednesday, Oct. 21 and the state meet, Friday, Oct. 30.

Class 2A and 1A will compete on the originally scheduled dates, with state qualifying on Thursday, Oct. 22 and the state meet Saturday, Oct. 31. Clarinda and Shenandoah compete in Class 2A while Essex and Sidney are in Class 1A.

The state meets each day will also be separated by class with Class 4A and 2A in the morning and 3A and 1A in the afternoon on their scheduled days.

As an additional precautionary measure, Class 1A will now have eight state qualifying meets instead of five. This is expected to cut attendance at each 1A location by around 10 teams.