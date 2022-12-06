Cardinals struggle in first half; fall to Clarke

CLARINDA — The two halves of the Clarinda girls basketball team’s home game against Clarke Monday, Dec. 5, couldn’t have looked much different, and the Cardinals couldn’t dig themselves out of a big first half hole in a 71-61 loss.

After a first half that saw the Indians hit nine 3-pointers to take a 40-20 lead into the locker room, Clarinda head coach Conner Hanafan said his team was challenged at halftime and played more like how he was hoping they would in the second half.

“We came out not really ready to play and that was pretty disappointing,” Hanafan said. “We came out in the second half and played Clarinda basketball. That’s how we have to start every game and we learned that the hard way (Monday).”

The Cardinals extended the defense into the full court after halftime and turned the game into an up-and-down physical contest into the second half. An 8-0 run brought the Cardinals to within 12 at the 2:59 mark of the third quarter and they had additional chances from there to bring the score even closer, but the Indians had the answer each time. Clarke scored the next six points and after Clarinda briefly brought the deficit back to 11 in the opening moments of the fourth quarter, the Indians weren’t ever threatened.

The Cardinal defense did a lot of good things in the second half, but they couldn’t find enough offense to ever put the game in doubt.

“It’s just reps and confidence,” Hanafan said. “We’re in the process of learning to get great shots instead of good shots. We have a little youth right now that’s figuring that out.”

Hanafan said he was much more pleased with his team’s effort after halftime.

“We were a little confused in the first half,” Hanafan said, “but we hunkered down defensively and figured it out in the second half. (Going forward), if we play like we did in the second half in the conference we’ll be all right.”

Taylor Cole paced Clarinda’s attack with 16 points, while Addy Wagoner added 12 and Jerzee Knight 11. Kylie Meier just missed double figures with nine points. Carsen Wellhausen contributed four points, Sage Howard two and Brooke Brown one.

The loss dropped the Cardinals to 2-2 on the season, ahead of a home game Tuesday against Atlantic.