Cardinals start fast in win over rival Mustangs

CLARINDA – After giving up the game’s opening basket, the Clarinda boys basketball team scored the next 18 points and rolled to a 60-40 win over Shenandoah Saturday, Dec. 12.
Six Cardinals scored at least two points in the opening stretch and the Cardinals extended the lead to 20-4 by the end of the first quarter.
“After Friday’s battle at Glenwood, a fast start was our emphasis,” Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said, “and we were able to do that. We got out and ran a bit, got some easy hoops and put them on their heels from the start.”
The first 10 points in the run belonged to Grant Jobe and Wyatt Schmitt inside.
“We thought we could be successful attacking the zone inside with our height,” Eberly said, “and that’s exactly what happened for us.”
Clarinda extended the lead to as many as 26 in the second period and led 42-18 at halftime. The lead grew to as many as 28 in the second half before the Mustangs outscored the Cardinals 10-4 in the final quarter for the final margin.
Shenandoah head coach Jay Soderberg said his team just can’t have quarters like the first.
“I told the guys we can’t spot teams 25 points,” Soderberg said. “We changed things up defensively and went to the 2-3 zone and packed the lane. We’re going to have to make teams shoot 3-pointers. We’ll play good defense, force a tough shot and we don’t rebound and those little things are what’s killing us, hustling back on defense, knowing the play and running it correctly. We’re going to struggle until we start doing those things consistently.”
Drew Brown and Jobe reached double figures offensively for the Cardinals as Brown ended with 15 and Jobe 12. Tadyn Brown added nine points off the bench and Schmitt put in eight. Eberly said the balanced offense has been nice to see from his team so far and a big reason they are off to a 4-1 start.
“We have had four, five, six guys who can score in double digits each night,” Eberly said. “That makes you hard to defend since you’re not one dimensional. I’m excited about our start. We have a big week and a half to finish up (the calendar year).”
Ten Cardinals scored in the game. Cooper Neal and Michael Shull put in four points each, Lance Regehr scored three, Isaac Jones and Edgar Rodriguez two and Ethan McAndrews one.
Schmitt led the Cardinals on the glass with eight rebounds. Drew Brown pulled down seven boards while Neal and Shull added six each. Jobe ended with four. Schmitt finished with four assists. Shull and Drew Brown had three steals each.
The Cardinals have three games left to finish out 2020 and Eberly said he simply wants to see continuous improvement before the holiday break and the team makes its 2021 push.
“It’s a coach’s cliché to say keep getting better night in and night out but it’s true,” Eberly said. “In the Hawkeye 10 with some of these scores so far, it’s hard to pin down who’s what yet. Hopefully, we’ll stay healthy and continue to get better each day. I think we have a shot to be a pretty good ball team by the time it’s done.”
The Cardinals improved to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference with the win.
Shenandoah fell to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in the conference. The 40 points his team scored in the game was their second highest output of the season. He said to play these lower scoring games, they have to limit their mistakes.
“If we’re not giving up live ball turnovers and runouts, we can play long stretches with pretty good defense,” Soderberg said, “but offensively we’re challenged. We have to slow the game down and trust our teammates. We need to play the lower scoring, grind it out game. It’s not the most fancy, but it can be effective.”
Braden Knight and Blake Herold scored nine points each to lead the Mustang offense. Zach Foster added six points while Brody Owen finished with five. Evan Holmes scored four points, Nolan Mount three and Beau Gardner finished with two. Cain Lorimor and Zayne Zwickel scored one point each.
The Mustangs have three more conference foes on the schedule before the holiday break.
“I would really like a win,” Soderberg said. “We have three tough teams in St. Albert, Creston and Atlantic, but I told the guys we just need to play well and we can push these teams to the final bell. I hate losing, it’s been a long week and I don’t want to get used to it. We just have to keep working.”
The Mustangs travel to Creston Tuesday while the Cardinals are off until a Thursday trip to Bedford.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!