Cardinals start fast in win over rival Mustangs

Drew Brown and Jobe reached double figures offensively for the Cardinals as Brown ended with 15 and Jobe 12. Tadyn Brown added nine points off the bench and Schmitt put in eight. Eberly said the balanced offense has been nice to see from his team so far and a big reason they are off to a 4-1 start.

“We have had four, five, six guys who can score in double digits each night,” Eberly said. “That makes you hard to defend since you’re not one dimensional. I’m excited about our start. We have a big week and a half to finish up (the calendar year).”

Ten Cardinals scored in the game. Cooper Neal and Michael Shull put in four points each, Lance Regehr scored three, Isaac Jones and Edgar Rodriguez two and Ethan McAndrews one.

Schmitt led the Cardinals on the glass with eight rebounds. Drew Brown pulled down seven boards while Neal and Shull added six each. Jobe ended with four. Schmitt finished with four assists. Shull and Drew Brown had three steals each.

The Cardinals have three games left to finish out 2020 and Eberly said he simply wants to see continuous improvement before the holiday break and the team makes its 2021 push.