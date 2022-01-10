Cardinals show toughness in home conference loss

CLARINDA – Clarinda head girls basketball coach Conner Hanafan called it the best energy and intensity he has seen from his girls all year as they fought all night in a 46-26 home loss to Lewis Central Friday, Jan. 7, in Hawkeye 10 Conference action.

“We have been trying to pull that out of them all year,” Hanafan said on his team’s energy and intensity level. “That’s a value of the program and I think they felt that (Friday). If we play with that energy and intensity and execute, we’ll be fine going forward.”

Hanafan said the defensive effort was also the best he’s seen this year holding after a Titan team that improved to 4-1 in conference play this season to 46 points.

“I give a lot of credit to Jerzee Knight,” Hanafan said. “She had a big task, face-guarding their best scorer in Lucy Scott, who is a great shooter and she did a great job on her and held her to four points and she’s averaging 12. We wanted someone else to beat us and they had a couple girls step up and hit some shots.”

Bailey Nordyke and Knight had consecutive baskets early to tie the score at four, but then the Cardinals saw Lewis Central race out to a 19-6 lead. At that point, the Cardinals made a little push and wouldn’t let the Titans get too far away. That wasn’t the last time that happened during the game.

Taylor Cole hit a jump shot and Amelia Hesse connected from deep to bring Clarinda within 19-11 with 5:53 to play in the second quarter.

Lewis Central ended the half on a 10-1 run to lead 29-12 in the locker room.

Clarinda found more offense in the third quarter and played even with the Titans, with both teams scoring 13 points. There were just five total points over the final eight minutes.

Hanafan said his team has to be better on offense, starting with taking better care of the basketball.

“Offensively, we need to execute at a little higher level and run the offense a little better without getting sped up,” Hanafan said. “We had a few too many turnovers which led to some points for them. We have to finish around the basket better and make free throws because those are big points that we need.”

Cole led the Cardinals with eight points while Hesse added seven as the Cardinals fell to 3-10 overall and 0-6 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

Nordyke added six points while Chloe Strait finished with three and Knight two. Full stats will be added here when available.

Hanafan told the girls after the game to remember what that one felt like.

“I told them to feel that energy and intensity,” Hanafan said. “Don’t be happy with the outcome but be happy with the way we dictated the pace at times. Lewis Central will remember playing this Clarinda team and that’s a huge step for this program.”

Clarinda travels to Atlantic Tuesday and Sidney Thursday before hosting Shenandoah Friday.