Cardinals show off depth in runner-up finish at 84th Cardinal Relays

CLARINDA – The Clarinda boys track and field team had another strong day in the field and finished near the top of most of the relays in taking second overall at the Cardinal Relays Friday, April 9, at Clarinda High School.
Lewis Central won the 11-team meet with 172 points. Clarinda finished second with 147 points, two better than Glenwood.
“That’s a feather in our cap to score that many points,” Clarinda head coach Chad Blank said after the meet. “We wanted to come out on top. It’s our home meet and we stacked it to see what we could do, but we scored 147 points and beat Glenwood, that’s pretty nice. The kids are starting to buy in and lock in. I think we’ll be dangerous in May.”
Shenandoah was fifth with 61 points, two behind Red Oak.
“We were where we needed to be” Shenandoah head coach Ty Ratliff said. “There was a lot of good competition and we had a strong showing in several events. We lowered our times in quite a few things. I’m proud of the boys overall, we went toe-to-toe with some of the bigger schools in several things and that’s strong going down the stretch.”
Clarinda started well in the field again, with Michael Shull and Isaac Jones winning the jumps. Shull jumped 20 feet, 10 inches to win the long jump. Teammate Tadyn Brown was also over 20 feet to finish third in that event. Jones cleared 6-2 to take the high jump title.
The Cardinals didn’t win either throw, but put up good points in both. Logan Green took second in the shot put with a launch of 45-5. Crew Howard and Grant Jobe were third and fourth in the discus with Howard throwing 122-9 and Jobe 119-3.
Blank said the success in the field events is a good way to start a meet.
Shenandoah’s only win came in the field events as well, with Tyler Laughlin winning the discus with a throw of 136.
“We have known all along that Tyler has the potential to do that,” Ratliff said. “He consistently throws that and farther in practice. It just takes one and he gets rolling. He had another one even farther, but he scratched. It’s a good confidence booster to get one out there like that in a meet.”
Clarinda’s other win came in the 200 meter dash, as Brown was the fastest in that event at 23.71 seconds. Teammate Michael Shull was fifth. Brown and Shull were third and sixth in the 100.
Mason McClarnon added a runner-up finish in the 400 for the Cardinals at 54.34. Jones and Tyler Raybourn were third and fifth in the 400 hurdles. Damon Nally and Jones were fourth and fifth in the 110 hurdles.
The Cardinals showed off their depth in the relays, with the 4x400 and 4x800 leading the way with runner-up finishes. McClarnon led off the 4x400, which finished in 3:47.21. He was joined by Brayden Hayes, Ethan McAndrews and Nathan King. Hayes was joined by Michael Mayer, Alec Wyman and Jon McCall in the 4x800 in a time of 9:08.69.
The Cardinals were third in the 4x100 with Shull, Brown, Cole Ridnour and Kade Engstrand in 45.68 and third in the shuttle hurdle relay with Nally, Wyatt Schmitt, Raybourn and Xavier Degroot in 1:09.65.
The 800 medley was fourth and the 4x200 fifth for the Cardinals.
Blank said there a lot of guys scoring points for him.
“Our depth is crazy and it’s great to have,” Blank said. “The 4x200 and sprint medley are run by guys who don’t run open events. We throw them on relays and know they’ll score us points. It’s great to have that depth.”
The Cardinals have had a stellar start to the season through three meets and Blank said it’s always about getting better.
“Our message to the team is to pound the stone,” Blank said. “Every day keep pounding it and eventually it’s going to break and we’ll get there. There are teams we don’t see often like OABCIG and Treynor who are stacked. There is always a bigger fish. We have to keep striving.”
Carter Backus had another strong night for the Mustangs, led by second-place finishes in the 100 in 11.99 and the 400 hurdles in 59.63. He also ran anchor on a third-place 4x200 relay and a fifth-place 4x100. He was joined by Riley Backus, Hunter Dukes and Blake Herold in both relay events.
“Carter had a great night,” Ratliff said. “He anchored the 4x200. That was the first time we put that group in that event. He had a great split there. He had his best time in the 100 and the 400 hurdles.”
Alex Razee added a fifth-place run in the 400 and sixth place in the 1600 for the Mustangs. He also anchored the 800 medley, which finished fifth, with Beau Gardner, Herold and Evan Holmes.
Riley Backus added a fifth-place leap in the high jump. The shuttle hurdle relay also finished fifth for the Mustangs.
Ratliff said it was a good day against good competition.
“We lowered our times going against (good opponents),” Ratliff said. “That competition is good for us. They have a deeper lineup in some of those events, which scores them more points. Seeing this competition makes you have to focus on what we’re doing. Every detail matters when you get in these big meets.”
Full Clarinda and Shenandoah results (Top 8 places noted)
Team scoring – 2. Clarinda 147. 5. Shenandoah 61.
100 meter dash – 2. Carter Backus, Shenandoah 11.99. 3. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 11.99. 6. Michael Shull, Clarinda 12.18. Morgan Cotten, Shenandoah 13.29. Tysen Shaw, Shenandoah 13.30. Camden Lorimor, Shenandoah 13.33. Kaden Whipp, Clarinda 13.37. Ayden Sunderman, Clarinda 13.48. Tucker Gordon, Clarinda 14.61. Jesse James, Clarinda 15.41.
200 meter dash – 1. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 23.71. 5. Michael Shull, Clarinda 24.42. Forrest Eberly, Clarinda 26.15. Ronnie Weidman, Clarinda 26.76. Adam Johnson, Clarinda 26.83. Ashtin Perrin, Shenandoah 27.23. Karson Downey, Clarinda 27.67. Kaden Whipp, Clarinda 28.01. Leland Woodruff, Clarinda 28.28. Mason Booker, Shenandoah 28.82.
400 meter dash – 2. Mason McClarnon, Clarinda 54.34. 5. Alex Razee, Shenandoah 55.46. 7. Nathan King, Clarinda 56.38. Jade Spangler, Shenandoah 1:00.17. Leland Woodruff, Clarinda 1:01.76. Karson Downey, Clarinda 1:02.20. Dalton Wright, Clarinda 1:05.60. Seth Zwickel, Shenandoah 1:05.86. Logan Gladman, Clarinda 1:08.69.
800 meter run – 6. Jon McCall, Clarinda 2:16.02. 7. Michael Mayer, Clarinda 2:17.21. Alec Wyman, Clarinda 2:23.01. Nolan Mount, Shenandoah 2:24.89. Brandon McDowell, Shenandoah 2:26.89. Grant Barr, Clarinda 2:35.49. Deacon Iverson, Clarinda 2:40.55.
1600 meter run – 6. Alex Razee, Shenandoah 5:14.57. Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda 5:19.52. Bryce McDowell, Shenandoah 5:36.52. Luke Baker, Clarinda 5:40.04. Alex Lihs, Clarinda 5:44.39.
3200 meter run – 8. Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda 11:39.87. Alex Lihs, Clarinda 11:54.71. Bryce McDowell, Shenandoah 12:05.95. Rafe Rodewald, Shenandoah 12:58.42.
110 meter hurdles – 4. Damon Nally, Clarinda 18.31. 5. Isaac Jones, Clarinda 18.50. Evan Holmes, Shenandoah 19.27. Xavier Degroot, Clarinda 19.95. Ben Labrum, Shenandoah 21.75.
400 meter hurdles – 2. Carter Backus, Shenandoah 59.63. 3. Isaac Jones, Clarinda 59.78. 5. Tyler Raybourn, Clarinda 1:02.68. Brody Cullin, Shenandoah 1:07.26. Xavier Degroot, Clarinda 1:12.38.
Discus – 1. Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah 136-0. 3. Crew Howard, Clarinda 122-9. 4. Grant Jobe, Clarinda 119-3. Marshall Durfey, Clarinda 106-9. Kemper Long, Shenandoah 101-6. Zach Foster, Shenandoah 93-11. Jace L’Heureux, Shenandoah 93-0. Teagan Fichter, Clarinda 88-6. Creighton Tuzzio, Clarinda 86-7. Jase Wilmes, Clarinda 82-6. Eli Vorhies, Clarinda 77-1. Clayton Holben, Shenandoah 72-2. Jayson Stogdill, Shenandoah 69-8. Matt Overbey, Shenandoah 68-3. Brayden Nothwehr, Clarinda 64-2. Ryan Birkholtz, Clarinda 63-11. Andrew Jones, Clarinda 63-2. Dolton Tilman, Clarinda 51-11. Landon Wooten, Shenandoah 34-6.
Shot put – 2. Logan Green, Clarinda 45-5.5. Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah 38-3. Teagan Fichter, Clarinda 35-11. Zach Foster, Shenandoah 35-0.5. Jace L’Heureux, Shenandoah 33-9.5. Kemper Long, Shenandoah 33-4.5. Crew Howard, Clarinda 32-0.5. Clayton Holben, Shenandoah 31-10. Jase Wilmes, Clarinda 30-11. Eli Vorhies, Clarinda 29-10. Owen Johnson, Clarinda 28-10.5. Matt Overbey, Shenandoah 28-3.5. Jayson Stogdill, Shenandoah 28-0. Bradyn Nothwehr, Clarinda 27-11. Dolton Tilman, Clarinda 23-5.5. Ryan Birkholtz, Clarinda 23-3. Matt Olson, Clarinda 17-10. Landon Wooten, Shenandoah 16-7.
High jump – 1. Isaac Jones, Clarinda 6-2. 5. Riley Backus, Shenandoah 5-8. 8. Wyatt Schmitt, Clarinda 5-6. Ethan McAndrews, Clarinda 5-4.
Long jump – 1. Michael Shull, Clarinda 20-10. 3. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 20-3.5. 6. Kade Engstrand, Clarinda 19-0.25. Hunter Dukes, Shenandoah 18-0. Brody Cullin, Shenandoah 15-10.75. Taten Eighmy, Clarinda 15-5.75. Ayden Sunderman, Clarinda 14-10.75.
4x100 meter relay – 3. Clarinda (Michael Shull, Tadyn Brown, Cole Ridnour, Kade Engstrand) 45.68. 5. Shenandoah (Riley Backus, Hunter Dukes, Blake Herold, Carter Backus) 46.71. Clarinda (Kaden Whipp, Ayden Sunderman, Karson Downey, Taten Eighmy) 50.60. Shenandoah (Camden Lorimor, Gage Herron, Tysen Shaw, Mason Booker) 52.24.
4x200 meter relay – 3. Shenandoah (Riley Backus, Hunter Dukes, Blake Herold, Carter Backus) 1:36.91. 5. Clarinda (Cole Ridnour, Tyler Raybourn, Kade Engstrand, Wyatt Schmitt) 1:38.33. Clarinda (Dillan Hunter, Landry Hester, Tucker Gordon, Levi Meads) 1:50.86.
4x400 meter relay – 2. Clarinda (Mason McClarnon, Brayden Hayes, Ethan McAndrews, Nathan King) 3:47.21. 7. Shenandoah (Andrew Johnson, Rafe Rodewald, Bryce McDowell, Jade Spangler) 4:10.48.
4x800 meter relay – 2. Clarinda (Michael Mayer, Brayden Hayes, Alec Wyman, Jon McCall) 9:08.69. 8. Shenandoah (Brandon McDowell, Nolan Mount, Jade Spangler, Andrew Johnson) 10:00.59.
800 meter medley relay – 4. Clarinda (Cole Ridnour, Nathan King, Kade Engstrand, Mason McClarnon) 1:43.42. 5. Shenandoah (Beau Gardner, Blake Herold, Evan Holmes, Alex Razee) 1:44.26. Clarinda (Kaden Whipp, Ayden Sunderman, Taten Eighmy, Ronnie Weidman) 1:49.73. Shenandoah (Camden Lorimor, Gage Herron, Tysen Shaw, Seth Zwickel) 1:57.28.
1600 meter medley relay – 6. Clarinda (Adam Johnson, Ethan McAndrews, Forrest Eberly, Brayden Hayes) 4:11.55. 7. Shenandoah (Beau Gardner, Morgan Cotton, Ashtin Perrin, Bryce McDowell) 4:23.73.
Shuttle hurdle relay – 3. Clarinda (Damon Nally, Wyatt Schmitt, Tyler Raybourn, Xavier Degroot) 1:09.65. 5. Shenandoah (Evan Holmes, Ben Labrum, Brody Cullin, Evan Flowers) 1:14.95.