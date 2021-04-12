Cardinals show off depth in runner-up finish at 84th Cardinal Relays

The Cardinals didn’t win either throw, but put up good points in both. Logan Green took second in the shot put with a launch of 45-5. Crew Howard and Grant Jobe were third and fourth in the discus with Howard throwing 122-9 and Jobe 119-3.

Blank said the success in the field events is a good way to start a meet.

Shenandoah’s only win came in the field events as well, with Tyler Laughlin winning the discus with a throw of 136.

“We have known all along that Tyler has the potential to do that,” Ratliff said. “He consistently throws that and farther in practice. It just takes one and he gets rolling. He had another one even farther, but he scratched. It’s a good confidence booster to get one out there like that in a meet.”

Clarinda’s other win came in the 200 meter dash, as Brown was the fastest in that event at 23.71 seconds. Teammate Michael Shull was fifth. Brown and Shull were third and sixth in the 100.

Mason McClarnon added a runner-up finish in the 400 for the Cardinals at 54.34. Jones and Tyler Raybourn were third and fifth in the 400 hurdles. Damon Nally and Jones were fourth and fifth in the 110 hurdles.