Cardinals score 31 in 2nd quarter, not enough against Panorama

The Clarinda Cardinals scored 31 points in the second quarter, but Panorama put up 21 unanswered points in the second half to defeat the Cardinals 41-31, Friday, Sept. 4.
The game was scheduled to be the home opener for Clarinda but was moved to Corning because the new playing surface at Cardinal Field wasn’t quite ready for a game.
Clarinda trailed 7-0 when the second quarter started, but Wyatt Schmitt and Michael Shull connected on a 16-yard touchdown pass just eight seconds into the period. Nathan Barnes’ extra point tied the game.
Schmitt fired another touchdown pass, this one to Cole Ridnour just 2:38 later, to give Clarinda a 14-7 lead.
Drew Taylor caught a touchdown pass from Domonic Walker for Panorama to tie the game with 6:57 to go in the half.
Clarinda scored twice in a span of 31 seconds later in the quarter. Barnes connected on a 26-yard field goal to put Clarinda back in front, and then Schmitt found Isaac Jones for a 28-yard touchdown with 3:14 left in the half.
Panorama wasted no time with an answer when Walker and Hunter Pauley connected on a 29-yard touchdown. The extra point failed and Clarinda held a 24-20 lead.
Schmitt added a rushing touchdown just before halftime on a six-yard run to put Clarinda in front 31-20 at halftime.
The Panthers scored on the ground three times in the second half with Wyatt Clark scoring from three yards out early in the third quarter. Walker rushed for touchdowns of 27 and 2 yards in the third and fourth quarters for the final margin.
Walker rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns. He also passed for 269 yards and two scores. Panorama improved to 1-1.
Schmitt finished the game with 16 completions on 28 attempts and the three scores. Shull was his favorite target with six catches for 87 yards. Ridnour, Jones and Grant Jobe all had three receptions.
While Clarinda’s passing game finished with more than 200 yards, the Cardinals had just 11 yards on the ground. Tadyn Brown’s 15 yards on five carries paced the group.
Ridnour led the defense with 10.5 total tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. Ethan Fast was next with six tackles while Logan Green added 2.5 tackles for loss.
The Cardinals dropped to 0-2 and now play their home and Class 2A District 9 opener Friday against Red Oak. The Tigers are also 0-2.
