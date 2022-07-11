Cardinals roll past Treynor to claim district championship

CLARINDA – For the second postseason game in a row, the Clarinda baseball team put together a complete, impressive performance to advance to the next round, beating Treynor 11-1 Saturday, July 9, in the Class 2A District 15 final.

The win was the 22nd of the season for the Cardinals and moved them into the Class 2A Substate 8 Final Tuesday, July 12, against Hawkeye 10 Conference rival Kuemper Catholic, in a game that will be played at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson.

Clarinda put up five runs in the bottom of the second inning to take control of the game and then added four in the fourth to extend the lead to 10. The game was called after the top of the fifth inning because of the run-rule.

Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said it was a good performance from his team.

“We took advantage of some of their mistakes,” Eberly said. “When you can swing the bat with timely hits you’ll score runs in the postseason.”

Cole Baumgart led the Clarinda offense with three hits, two runs scored and four RBIs.

“I was just trying to put the ball in play and bring guys in,” Baumgart said.

Creighton Tuzzio got the ball on the mound for Clarinda and gave up just two hits, one walk and one earned run in the five inning complete game.

“I just wanted to throw strikes,” Tuzzio said. “I know I have guys behind me that can make plays. I just hit my spots and allowed them to put the ball in play without too much power. I think I did well and that’s how we got this outcome.”

After Tuzzio worked around a two-base error in the first inning, the Clarinda bats put up a pair of runs in the home first. Tadyn Brown walked with one out, stole second and a throwing error moved him up to third. He scored on Baumgart’s single. Baumgart then stole second and scored on a pair of wild pitches by Treynor starting pitcher Jaxon Schumacher.

“We scored on some passed balls,” Eberly said, “but we were aggressive in advancing on those. When (Treynor) put Schumacher on the mound and not behind the plate, we thought we could run a little more and that’s what we did.”

A pair of defensive miscues and an Andrew Kellar single put Treynor on the board in the second inning, but Clarinda responded in a big way with five runs in the home second.

Justus Fine and Isaac Jones took walks and then Ronnie Weidman reached on an error on a bunt attempt to load the bases with one out. Cooper Neal’s ground ball to short was misplayed, allowing two runs to score. Brown added a single, a wild pitch moved the two runners up and then Baumgart singled in Brown and Neal for a 7-1 lead.

Treynor relief pitcher Charlie Schrage retired the next two, but Clarinda’s lead was six and Tuzzio came out and worked a perfect third inning on the mound.

“It’s really easy to throw strikes when you have guys in the dugout that are putting up runs on runs,” Tuzzio said.

Eberly said Tuzzio slamming the door in the third was huge after the big inning.

“Anytime you give up a run and come back and answer with runs, especially crooked numbers, it’s big,” Eberly said. “We seized back the momentum and then (Tuzzio) came out in the third and mowed them down. After that happened, I felt we had momentum where we wanted it and we finished them off.”

After Schrage faced the minimum in the third, Tuzzio worked around a leadoff walk in the fourth, and then the Clarinda bats started rolling again in the home fourth.

Weidman opened the inning with a single. Neal walked, and then with one out Baumgart singled in Weidman. Wyatt Schmitt took a two-out walk from Holden Minahan and then consecutive singles by James McCall and Fine brought home two more runs to make the score 11-1.

Tuzzio retired Treynor in order in the fifth to end the game.

“(Tuzzio) has been one of our top guys all year,” Eberly said. “In going through matchups, we thought Creighton’s velocity and curveball, although he struggled with that (Saturday), would be hard for them to handle. He’s a confident young man with no fear.”

Brown, Baumgart, Neal and Weidman all scored twice on the day, while Schmitt, Jones and Kade Engstrand scored once each. Five Cardinals had at least one hit, seven scored at least one run and three had a multi-RBI day.

Clarinda now takes on Kuemper Tuesday in the Class 2A Substate 8 final. A win would advance the Cardinals to their second straight state tournament and fifth in school history.

Baumgart said energy is the key and the team wants to do more than just get to state this season. Eberly added they’ll have to clean the defense up a bit from early in Saturday’s game, but he’s excited for another substate final.

“We’ll have all of our arms healthy and ready to go,” Eberly said. “We’re excited for the opportunity to have that chance again and we’ll see what happens.”

Clarinda won both meetings against Kuemper during the regular season. Both were June 27 in Clarinda, with the Cardinals winning the first game 3-2 and the second 10-0.