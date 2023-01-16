Cardinals roll past Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH — The Clarinda boys basketball team scored 27 consecutive points spanning the first two quarters in rolling to a 64-23 win over Shenandoah Friday, Jan. 13, at Shenandoah High School.

After Clarinda jumped out to an 8-2 lead, the Mustangs answered with five straight and the score was 8-7 after a Seth Zwickel 3-pointer at the 3:50 mark of the first quarter. Clarinda scored the final 11 of the first period and then the first 16 of the second period, with the Mustangs finally ending the run on a Camden Lorimor 3-pointer with 1:40 to play in the second quarter.

“We were pretty active in our press and were able to get some turnovers off of it,” Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said. “We were able to get in transition and score some easy transition buckets. When we can score in transition, that usually gets us in rhythm for our halfcourt offense.”

It was the second win in as many days for the Cardinals after losing five straight games.

“We had a tough stretch there,” Eberly said. “For us to get a couple games where we knew if we came out and played well, we would have a chance to win was good. We did what we were supposed to do and hopefully we can get better from that.”

Isaac Jones led the Cardinals with 12 points, 10 of which came during the 27-0 first half run.

“We were moving the ball around,” Jones said. “We got it inside and the back outside and hitting the open shots when we had them.”

Jones added a second straight win was big for this team.

“It boosts our confidence as a team, which is good with the games we have coming up," Jones said.

Shenandoah head coach Ryan Spiegel said his team is getting better, but is just having trouble scoring the basketball.

“The execution of our offense is getting better and we’re handling the pressure a lot better,” Spiegel said. “We just can’t get the ball to go in the hole. We have been shooting a lot in practice, but we can’t afford to have those (long) droughts and expect to be able to hang around.”

Spiegel said the other major weakness for his team right now is keeping the opposition off the offensive glass as the Cardinals pulled down 25 offensive rebounds in the win.

“The offensive rebounds hurt us against the size we play against,” Spiegel said. “We were out another one of our taller kids (Friday), but we have to work harder to keep guys off the glass.”

Jones added 11 rebounds to his game-high point total and also finished with three steals. Tadyn Brown joined Jones in double figures offensively with 10 points for Clarinda. He also collected eight rebounds.

Overall, 10 Cardinals found the scoring column and everyone that suited up played for a Clarinda team that improved to 6-7 on the season and 2-6 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

Wyatt Schmitt contributed eight points and four rebounds and Justus Fine came off the bench to finish with seven points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three assists.

Andrew Jones and Anthony Webb scored six points each, with Jones adding six rebounds for the Cardinals. Ethan McAndrews, Adam Johnson and Creighton Tuzzio all scored four points, with Tuzzio and McAndrew both recording four rebounds. Dalton Wright added three points.

“We were able to play everybody (Friday) and that’s good for morale,” Eberly said. “It was good for everybody involved.”

Camden Lorimor led the Mustangs with nine points, while Jade Spangler added five. Spiegel said those two are part of a junior group that has led well this season.

“They have been true leaders,” Spiegel said. “They have been awesome and have bought in. They might be our older guys, but they are in it together and learning together (with our younger guys). We’re looking to gain experience as we get through this season and start preparing for next year.”

Zwickel scored three points for Shenandoah, while Dalton Athen, Cole Graham and Ayden Johnson all scored two points.

The Mustangs fell to 2-12 on the season and 0-7 in conference play.

Next for Shenandoah is a trip to Tri-Center Monday, while Clarinda is at Kuemper Tuesday in its next game.