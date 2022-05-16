Cardinals qualify 14 events for state track meet

TREYNOR – The Clarinda boys track and field team qualified nine events for the state track and field meet while the girls will send five.

The state track and field meet is May 19-21 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

Those 14 events earned their place with good performances at the Class 2A state qualifying track and field meet Thursday, May 12, at Treynor.

Of those 14 events, junior Mayson Hartley is part of four of them while there will be five field event entries for the Cardinals.

Hartley qualified automatically with a win in the 3000 meter run in 11 minutes, 50.03 seconds and a runner-up mark in the 1500 in 5:11.89.

“I felt really good in the 3000,” Hartley said. “I tried to hold back in the 3000 for my later events. In the 1500, I just came to compete. Clare Kelly (of Van Meter) is a really good runner and I just wanted to see how I could compete with her.”

When the list of additional qualifiers were released Saturday, Hartley also found out she would be running in the 800 meter run, after placing third in the event in 2:28.38 and as the anchor in the 1600 meter medley relay, along with Taylor Cole, Paige Millikan and Jerzee Knight. That relay took third Thursday in 4:28.63.

“I had a 2 ½ second PR in the open 8, so that was really good,” Hartley said, “and in the (distance medley) it was just run for the seniors and hope for the best.”

Hartley will be joined in the 3000 by teammate Raenna Henke. She was second to Hartley in 12:16.72.

“It was hot and windy and I was just trying to get out quick and keep my lead,” Henke said on the race. “I’m really glad (I qualified for state) since this is my freshman year. I felt like I was going fast, but my time wasn’t as fast as my PR.”

Henke added a fourth-place run in the 1500.

The other event to qualify for the Cardinal girls is Millikan in the long jump. She only finished sixth, but her leap of 16 feet, 11 inches, was easily good enough to nab one of the additional spots in the state field.

Bailey Nordyke added an eighth-place medal in the event at 15-0.5.

Other individual medalists for the Cardinals were fifth-place runs from Callie King in the 400 in 1:06.38 and Amelia Hesse in the 400 hurdles in 1:14.41.

The Cardinals placed in every additional relay but one, but was only able to qualify for state in the one.

They were also third in the 4x100 meter relay with Nordyke, Millikan, Aly Meier and Knight putting up a time of 52.69.

Sunderman, Hesse, Ashlyn Eberly and King raced to fourth in the 4x800 in 10:57.40. The 4x200 team of Nordyke, Millikan, Meier and Knight finished fifth in 1:52.85. The 4x400 team of Presley Jobe, Hesse, King and Henke was seventh in 4:41.46 and the 800 medley relay team of Meier, Jobe, Cole and Nordyke took eighth in 2:07.88.

The Clarinda girls placed fourth overall with 76 team points.

The Cardinal boys qualified in eight events, four automatically.

Tadyn Brown and Isaac Jones finished in the top two spots in the long jump, and enter the state meet in the top two positions. Brown jumped 23-2.75 and Jones 22-6.25.

“I have been working on it all year,” Brown said of his 23+ foot effort in the long jump. “In practice I keep pushing for it and it finally came. It felt good.”

Cole Baumgart won the high jump, clearing 6-1. Jones, who won the state championship in the event last season, was stunningly eliminated from the event when he failed to clear 5-10. He placed sixth.

Logan Green added a third-place throw in the shot put. His distance of 47-3 was far enough to earn a state bid.

The other automatic qualifier for the Cardinals was Treyton Schaapherder in the 3200 meter run. He finished second in 10:49.30.

“It was really good,” Schaapherder said of his race. “I just wanted to stay behind (Red Oak’s) Baylor (Bergren) and I did. It was hard, but I stuck with it.”

Schaapherder was hopeful to qualify in his other two events, but both fell short with the 4x800 relay team placing third in 8:56.69. Schaapherder anchored the event and was joined by Michael Mayer, Alec Wyman and Kyle Wagoner.

Schaapherder was fourth in the 1600 in 4:53.74. Wagoner raced to third in the same event and his time of 4:42.89 was enough to qualify for the state meet.

The Cardinals have two additional events in the state field. Tyler Raybourn finished fourth in the 110 hurdles and his time of 15.86 was enough to make it through. Xavier DeGroot was sixth in the event at 16.33.

Raybourn also led off the third-place 4x200 relay team that earned a place at the state meet. Raybourn was followed in the event by Nathan King, Wyatt Schmitt and Brown in a time of 1:32.85.

Brown finished fourth in the 200 in 23.55 and King was sixth in the 100 in 11.71.

The Cardinals also medaled in the 4x100, 4x400 and shuttle hurdle relays. The shuttle hurdle team of DeGroot, Schmitt, Levi Wise and Raybourn finished fifth in 1:04.82. The 4x400 team of Brown, Schmitt, Brayden Hayes and Cooper Phillips ended fifth in 3:33.45. The 4x100 team of Wise, Kade Engstrand, Ayden Sunderman and Taten Eighmy put up a seventh-place mark in 47.33.

The Cardinal boys put up 94 points, giving them a third-place finish.

The state meet runs Thursday-Saturday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Check the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page for results during the meet. Daily recaps will be available at clarindaherald.com.

Full Clarinda girls results (Top eight places noted)

Team scoring: 4. Clarinda 76.

100 meter dash: Presley Jobe 14.55. Hailee Knight 14.76.

200 meter dash: Taylor Cole 28.93. Hailee Knight 32.10.

400 meter dash: 5. Callie King 1:06.38. Ashlyn Eberly 1:08.86.

800 meter run: 3. Mayson Hartley 2:28.38. 6. Cheyenne Sunderman 2:44.54.

1500 meter run: 2. Mayson Hartley 5:11.89. 4. Raenna Henke 5:31.18.

3000 meter run: 1. Mayson Hartley 11:50.03. 2. Raenna Henke 12:16.72.

100 meter hurdles: Paige May 18.35. Chloe Strait 20.99.

400 meter hurdles: 5. Amelia Hesse 1:14.41. Chloe Strait 1:18.35.

Long jump: 6. Paige Millikan 16-11. 8. Bailey Nordyke 15-0.5.

Discus: Quinn Durfey 72-11. Lylly Merrill 69-11.

Shot put: Lylly Merrill 26-10.5. Kaylee Smith 23-6.

4x100 meter relay: 3. Clarinda (Bailey Nordyke, Paige Millikan, Aly Meier, Jerzee Knight) 52.69.

4x200 meter relay: 5. Clarinda (Bailey Nordyke, Paige Millikan, Aly Meier, Jerzee Knight) 1:52.85.

4x400 meter relay: 7. Clarinda (Presley Jobe, Amelia Hesse, Callie King, Raenna Henke) 4:41.46.

4x800 meter relay: 4. Clarinda (Cheyenne Sunderman, Amelia Hesse, Ashlyn Eberly, Callie King) 10:57.40.

800 meter medley relay: 8. Clarinda (Aly Meier, Presley Jobe, Taylor Cole, Bailey Nordyke) 2:07.88.

1600 meter medley relay: 3. Clarinda (Taylor Cole, Paige Millikan, Jerzee Knight, Mayson Hartley) 4:28.63.

Shuttle hurdle relay: Clarinda (Paige May, Dakota Wise, Amelia Hesse, Chloe Strait) 1:10.77.

Full Clarinda boys results (Top eight places noted)

Team scoring: 3. Clarinda 94.

100 meter dash: 6. Nathan King 11.71. Brayden Hayes 12.41.

200 meter dash: 4. Tadyn Brown 23.55. Ayden Sunderman 25.78.

400 meter dash: Ronnie Weidman 56.74.

800 meter run: Michael Mayer 2:13.60. Mark Everett 2:27.59.

1600 meter run: 3. Kyle Wagoner 4:42.89. 4. Treyton Schaapherder 4:53.74.

3200 meter run: 2. Treyton Schaapherder 10:49.30. Ryan Skeripski No time recorded.

110 meter hurdles: 4. Tyler Raybourn 15.86. 6. Xavier DeGroot 16.33.

400 meter hurdles: Kolby McAndrews 1:03.28.

High jump: 1. Cole Baumgart 6-1. 6. Isaac Jones 5-8.

Long jump: 1. Tadyn Brown 23-2.75. 2. Isaac Jones 22-6.25.

Discus: Creighton Tuzzio 117-7. Grant Jobe 116-3.

Shot put: 3. Logan Green 47-3. Teagan Fichter 37-5.

4x100 meter relay: 7. Clarinda (Levi Wise, Kade Engstrand, Ayden Sunderman, Taten Eighmy) 47.33.

4x200 meter relay: 3. Clarinda (Tyler Raybourn, Nathan King, Wyatt Schmitt, Tadyn Brown) 1:32.85.

4x400 meter relay: 5. Clarinda (Tadyn Brown, Wyatt Schmitt, Brayden Hayes, Cooper Phillips) 3:33.45.

4x800 meter relay: 3. Clarinda (Michael Mayer, Alec Wyman, Kyle Wagoner, Treyton Schaapherder) 8:56.69.

800 meter medley relay: Clarinda (Kade Engstrand, Taten Eighmy, Ayden Sunderman, Ronnie Weidman) DQ.

1600 meter medley relay: Clarinda (Adam Johnson, Cooper Phillips, Kade Engstrand, Alec Wyman) 4:12.51.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 5. Clarinda (Xavier DeGroot, Wyatt Schmitt, Levi Wise, Tyler Raybourn) 1:04.82.