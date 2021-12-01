Cardinals pull away from Nodaway Valley in second half

The Clarinda boys basketball team showed well defensively in winning their season opener 46-28 at Nodaway Valley Monday, Nov. 29.

Clarinda scored just four points in the first quarter and was even at 17 with the Wolverines at the halftime break. The Cardinals got things going offensively in the second half, using a late third quarter run to lead 31-21 after three. They pulled away late for the final margin. The Wolverines scored just 11 points in the second half.

Drew Brown led Clarinda’s offensive attack with 13 points while Grant Jobe pitched in 11.

Nodaway Valley also had two athletes in double figures in the season opener for both teams. Boston Devault led the Wolverines with 12 points while Avery Phillippi added 11.

Isaac Jones and Cole Baumgart scored six points each for the Cardinals. Tadyn Brown pitched in five, Cooper Neal four and Lance Regehr one.

Drew Brown and Jobe also shared the team lead with seven rebounds while Brown picked up three steals. Baumgart, Jones and Tadyn Brown had five rebounds each. Neal finished with four rebounds.

Clarinda’s home opener is Friday against St. Albert.