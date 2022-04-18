Cardinals perform well in the field, runner-up in Council Bluffs

Tadyn Brown and Isaac Jones swept the jumping events, leading the Clarinda boys track and field team to a runner-up finish at the CBCSD boys track meet Thursday, April 14, in Council Bluffs.

Brown and Jones took the top two spots in the long jump, with Brown’s best leap of 21 feet, 8.5 inches, and Jones jumping 20-9. Jones cleared 6-1 in the high jump, which was good enough to win.

The Cardinals scored 123 team points, trailing only the 142 from Glenwood in the 10-team field. Lewis Central scored 119.5 to finish third.

The Cardinals were also strong in the throws with Creighton Tuzzio finishing second in the discus at 123-8 and Logan Green third in the shot put at 43-8.

Cole Baumgart added a sixth-place finish in the high jump for the Cardinals.

Brown and Xavier DeGroot both earned third-place finishes to lead Clarinda’s individual running attack. Brown crossed the line in the 100 in 11.77 seconds and DeGroot in the 110 hurdles in 16.37. Nathan King was just .02 behind Brown for fourth in the 100 while Raybourn added a sixth-place run in the 110 hurdles.

Treyton Schaapherder was fourth in the two longest races of the day, finishing the 3200 in 10:42 and the 1600 in 4:55 while teammate Kyle Wagoner added an eighth-place run in the 1600.

Michael Mayer finished fourth in the 800 in 2:13.10 and Wyatt Schmitt was fifth in the 200.

Clarinda had the second fastest time in the shuttle hurdle and 4x200 meter relays. The hurdle team of DeGroot, Schmitt, Levi Wise and Raybourn finished in 1:06.35 and the 4x200 team of Raybourn, Jones, Schmitt and Brown crossed the line in 1:34.57.

The Cardinals were also third in the 4x800 with Mayer, Brayden Hayes, Wagoner and Schaapherder in a time of 9:12. The 4x400 team of Cooper Phillips, Ronnie Weidman, Karsten Beckel and DeGroot took fourth.

The Cardinals added fifth-place runs in the 800 medley and 4x100 relays and were eighth in the 1600 medley.

Next up for the Cardinals is a trip to Griswold Thursday.

Full Clarinda results (Top eight places noted)

Team scoring: 2. Clarinda 123.

100 meter dash: 3. Tadyn Brown 11.77. 4. Nathan King 11.79. Cooper Phillips 12.27. Levi Wise 12.38. Adam Johnson 12.39. Kade Engstrand 12.46. Ayden Sunderman 12.59. Levi Meads 12.79. Levi Spire 13.20. Karsten Beckel 13.29. Robin Lin 14.19. Landry Hester 14.33. Cesar Zavala 14.81.

200 meter dash: 5. Wyatt Schmitt 24.11. Kade Engstrand 24.54. Cooper Phillips 24.69. Brayden Hayes 24.72. Adam Johnson 25.19. Xavier DeGroot 25.27. Ayden Sunderman 25.78. Taten Eighmy 25.78. Cole Baumgart 25.87. Leland Woodruff 26.58. Nolan Wyman 27.32.

400 meter dash: Karson Downey 1:01.81. Dalton Wright 1:02.63. Landon Carson 1:11.98.

800 meter run: 4. Michael Mayer 2:13.10. Dalton Wright 2:28.65. Jonah Norton 2:38.10. Landon Carson 2:44.17. Ryan Skeripski 3:05.26.

1600 meter run: 4. Treyton Schaapherder 4:55.74. 8. Kyle Wagoner 4:57.87. Alec Wyman 5:43.89. Ryan Skeripski 7:14.55.

3200 meter run: 4. Treyton Schaapherder 10:42.76. Mark Everett 12:08.21.

110 meter hurdles: 3. Xavier DeGroot 16.37. 6. Tyler Raybourn 16.70. Levi Wise 19.59. Kolby McAndrews 22.10.

400 meter hurdles: Kolby McAndrews 1:07.33.

High jump: 1. Isaac Jones 6-1. 6. Cole Baumgart 5-6. 7. Kolby McAndrews 5-6.

Long jump: 1. Tadyn Brown 21-8.5. 2. Isaac Jones 20-9. Ayden Sunderman 17-4.5. Karsten Beckel 15-7.5.

Discus: 2. Creighton Tuzzio 123-8. Grant Jobe 110-0. Teagan Fichter 96-8.

Shot put: 3. Logan Green 43-8. Teagan Fichter 39-3.25. Ethan McAndrews 34-1.

4x100 meter relay: 5. Clarinda (Nathan King, Isaac Jones, Wyatt Schmitt, Tadyn Brown) 45.72. Clarinda (Landry Hester, Cesar Zavala, Levi Spire, Robin Lin) 55.44.

4x200 meter relay: 2. Clarinda (Tyler Raybourn, Isaac Jones, Wyatt Schmitt, Tadyn Brown) 1:34.57. Clarinda (Levi Meads, Ayden In, Nolan Wyman, Levi Spire) 1:48.62.

4x400 meter relay: 4. Clarinda (Cooper Phillips, Ronnie Weidman, Karsten Beckel, Xavier DeGroot) 3:51.35. Clarinda (Michael Mayer, Alec Wyman, Kyle Wagoner, Treyton Schaapherder) 3:59.25.

4x800 meter relay: 3. Clarinda (Michael Mayer, Brayden Hayes, Kyle Wagoner, Treyton Schaapherder) 9:12.42.

800 meter medley relay: 5. Clarinda (Tyler Raybourn, Adam Johnson, Nathan King, Cooper Phillips) 1:42.96. Clarinda (Karson Downey, Ayden In, Levi Meads, Leland Woodruff) 1:50.35.

1600 meter medley relay: 8. Clarinda (Cole Baumgart, Taten Eighmy, Ronnie Weidman, Alec Wyman) 4:09.96. Clarinda (Nolan Wyman, Kolby McAndrews, Jonah Norton, Deacon Iversen) 4:24.23.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 2. Clarinda (Xavier DeGroot, Wyatt Schmitt, Levi Wise, Tyler Raybourn) 1:06.35.