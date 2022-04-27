 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cardinals girls tennis rolls past Panthers

Clarinda Girls Tennis

Pictured are members of the Clarinda girls tennis team. Front row, from left: Mayson Hartley, Taylor Cole, Emma Stogdill, Riley Nothwehr and Alejandrina Escalante. Middle row, from left: Ellison Lovett, Hannah Higgins, Husna Salim, Ani Manvelyan and Emaley Sayre. Back row, from left: Avery Walter, Brooke Brown, Taylor Wagoner and Chanda Sunderman. Not pictured: Paige Barr and Teddee Samuelson.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Clarinda girls tennis team remained unbeaten with a 9-0 home sweep of Creston Monday, April 25.

The only close singles match came on top with Mayson Hartley earning an 8-6 win over Morgan Driskell. Taylor Cole won 8-2 over Halle Evans at number two singles.

Avery Walter and Brooke Brown both earned 8-0 wins at the number three and four singles positions. Walter beat Caitlin Bruce and Brown defeated Josie Mahan.

Riley Nothwehr beat Jenny Li 8-1 at number five singles and Paige Barr earned an 8-2 win over Brooklyn McKinney at number six.

The doubles matches were a little closer, but all comfortable Clarinda wins.

Hartley and Cole beat Driskell and Evans 8-3 at number one. Walter and Brown were also an 8-3 winner, beating Mahan and McKinney at number two. Nothwehr and Ellison Lovett earned an 8-4 win over Bruce and Li at number three.

