Cardinals fall to Stalder, Rams on Homecoming

CLARINDA – Greene County’s Richard Daugherty took the opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown and the Rams scored on their first three offensive possessions, burying Clarinda early in a 41-0 win on Clarinda’s Homecoming Friday, Sept. 24.
“We reverted back to the Underwood game,” Clarinda head coach Collin Bevins said. “It was the same situation except we didn’t get a turnover on the first drive. As soon as they opened the floodgates, it poured and we couldn’t stop it.”
Clarinda’s offense went three and out on its first offensive possession and the Rams answered with an eight play drive that covered 67 yards and ended with a 36-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Stalder to Jackson Morton. That score gave the Rams a 13-0 lead.
Clarinda picked up one first down on its next drive, but again had to punt. The Rams hit the deep ball on a third down and 20 play, however, with Stalder and Daugherty connecting on a 71-yard catch-and-run to extend the lead to 20-0 with 18 seconds left in the opening period.
The Cardinals went three and out on their next offensive possession and the Rams went back into the end zone with Stalder throwing his third scoring pass of the game, this one to Morton from 11 yards away, to make it 27-0 with 8:29 left in the second quarter.
Clarinda’s Tadyn Brown forced and recovered a fumble as the Rams were about to score near the end of the half. On third and long, though, Greene County’s Lamar Anders batted a Wyatt Schmitt pass into the air, caught it at the two and his momentum carried him into the end zone with 28 seconds left in the half. The Rams added the two point conversion to make the score 35-0 and start the continuous clock.
Patrick Daugherty added a rushing touchdown midway through the fourth quarter for the final margin.
Stalder threw for 255 yards and three scores with Morton catching seven of Stalder’s 12 completions for 136 yards and two scores.
“(Stalder) is a very good athlete,” Bevins said. “We just couldn’t stop him. Hats off to him, he’s a very good player and is tough to deal with. We have some things to shore up on defense, especially in some of our coverages.”
Defensively, Levi Spire led the Cardinals with five tackles. Tyler Raybourn, Jase Wilmes, Ethan Fast and Logan Green added 3.5 each with Green recording 2.5 tackles for loss.
Clarinda’s offense managed 122 yards for the game. Brown rushed for 58 of the team’s 81 yards on the ground and Schmitt completed 6 of 16 passes for 41 yards and two interceptions.
“We were moving the ball like we wanted to,” Bevins said. “We ran the ball to the tight end side in trips because we knew that would be a weakness. We were moving the ball and completing passes, it just comes down to us not shooting ourselves in the foot with penalties.”
The loss dropped Clarinda to 1-4 on the season and 1-1 in Class 2A District 8 while Greene County improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the district.
The Rams hold the district lead while the Cardinals are part of a four-way tie at 1-1 with three games left. A trip to Shenandoah is next as the Cardinals take on a Mustang team that is the only 0-2 team in district play.
“We’re moving forward to Shenandoah,” Bevins said. “That’s the biggest game for us. We’re going to take it one step at a time and Shenandoah is the next step.”