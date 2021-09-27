Cardinals fall to Stalder, Rams on Homecoming

CLARINDA – Greene County’s Richard Daugherty took the opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown and the Rams scored on their first three offensive possessions, burying Clarinda early in a 41-0 win on Clarinda’s Homecoming Friday, Sept. 24.

“We reverted back to the Underwood game,” Clarinda head coach Collin Bevins said. “It was the same situation except we didn’t get a turnover on the first drive. As soon as they opened the floodgates, it poured and we couldn’t stop it.”

Clarinda’s offense went three and out on its first offensive possession and the Rams answered with an eight play drive that covered 67 yards and ended with a 36-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Stalder to Jackson Morton. That score gave the Rams a 13-0 lead.

Clarinda picked up one first down on its next drive, but again had to punt. The Rams hit the deep ball on a third down and 20 play, however, with Stalder and Daugherty connecting on a 71-yard catch-and-run to extend the lead to 20-0 with 18 seconds left in the opening period.

The Cardinals went three and out on their next offensive possession and the Rams went back into the end zone with Stalder throwing his third scoring pass of the game, this one to Morton from 11 yards away, to make it 27-0 with 8:29 left in the second quarter.