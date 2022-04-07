Cardinals claim championship at home meet

CLARINDA – The Clarinda Cardinals earned the Class 2A title at their home meet Tuesday, April 5.

The Cardinals scored 202 points to Atlantic’s 194 to win the Class 2A portion of the meet. Shenandoah was third in the six-team field with 123 points.

The Essex Trojanettes finished second in the Class 1A portion of the meet with 105 points. The Trojanettes were well behind St. Albert’s 170, but squeaked past Southwest Valley’s 102 and Bedford’s 100 to take the runner-up spot in the six-team field.

Clarinda head coach Marilyn Wagoner said it was good to be victorious at home on a night when the wind and rain were factors.

“We felt confident throughout the meet and realized early we had a good chance to win it,” Wagoner said. “The girls never let up at any point. I was so impressed with our energy despite the weather. Winning our home meet with this group of seniors is so special for them.”

The Cardinals earned nine wins on the evening, including five in individual events. Paige Millikan took home the 100 meter dash and long jump titles. She won the 100 in 13.57 seconds with teammate Bailey Nordyke finishing second in 14.47. Millikan won the long jump with a best leap of 16 feet, 1 inch. Teammate Jerzee Knight was second in that event at 15-11.25.

Knight was a winner in the 200 in a time of 28.06 with teammate Presley Jobe finishing second in 29.97.

Clarinda’s other two individual wins came in the distance events. Ashlyn Eberly won the 3000 meter run in 11:30 with teammate Raenna Henke next in 12:06. Mayson Hartley won the 1500 crown in 5:17.76 with Eberly third.

“A lot of focus has gone into our sprints, running form and their mechanics at practice,” Wagoner said. “It’s fun to see that attention to detail pay off so early. Our mid-distance and distance group is looking very strong. We added a lot of young talent from our cross country team. Their success has made them a self-driven group that will continue to grow throughout the season.”

Relay winners for the Cardinals were the 4x200 with Nordyke, Jobe, Aly Meier and Madison McQueen in a time of 2:01.37, the 4x400 with Nordyke, Millikan, Taylor Cole and Knight in 4:25.78, the 4x800 with Cheyenne Sunderman, Amelia Hesse, Chloe Strait and Callie King in 11:15.73 and the 1600 medley with Nordyke, Cole, Millikan and Hartley in 4:35.86.

The Cardinals were also second in the 800 medley with Meier, Cole, Jobe and Nordyke, second in the shuttle hurdle with Paige May, Lylly Merrill, Dakota Wise and Hesse and fourth in the 4x100 with Kaylee Smith, McQueen, Merrill and Elexiea Smith.

Other individual place-winners for the Cardinals were Henke in the 800 in 2:48.15 and Sunderman third in the same event. Strait finished third in the 100 hurdles, Hesse third in the 400 hurdles and Strait and Eberly ended fourth and fifth in the 400.

Wagoner said a lot of athletes, including some younger kids, performed well.

“Being able to fill some spots with younger athletes will help to grow our program and continue to build that confidence we saw (Tuesday),” Wagoner said. “As we go forward it will give us some flexibility in some of the relays and hopefully move some girls into scoring positions in the opens as well.”

Shenandoah won two field events and two relays on the night.

Sara Morales was the best in the shot put with a throw of 37-10.5. Teammate Lynnae Green ended third. Kate Lantz and Ashlynn Hodges occupied the top two spots in the high jump at 5-0 and 4-8.

“Being able to score the way we did in the field will help us in a lot of meets,” Shenandoah head coach Ty Ratliff said. “Kate getting five feet was very impressive for the conditions. She was after that mark last year, so it was great to see her accomplish that early. Sara threw very well too. The conditions were not ideal and she was still able to be explosive through the ring.”

The Fillies also won the shuttle hurdle and 4x100 meter relays. The 4x100 team of Sydney Edwards, Green, Jenna Burdorf and Hodges came to the line in 56.13 while the shuttle hurdle team of Lantz, Navaeh Haffner, Hadlee Kinghorn and Chloe Denton finished in 1:15.67.

“Our shuttle hurdle team came out very strong,” Ratliff said. “We have some young athletes on it this year, but they have great talent. Chloe Denton is developing into a tremendous hurdler with her speed and form. All of the sprint relays were a strong point. We have a variety of combinations making them up and it was great to be able to see what everyone can do.”

The Fillies placed third in the 4x200, 800 medley and 1600 medley relays while taking fifth in the 4x400.

Morales added a runner-up finish in the discus for Shenandoah with a best throw of 98-4. Teammate Aliyah Parker finished fourth.

Hailey Egbert was strong in the distance events, finishing second in the 1500 in 5:47.60 and third in the 3000 in 12:39.57.

Kinghorn added a runner-up finish in the 100 hurdles in 20.22. Edwards finished fourth in the 100, Christene Johnson fifth in the 1500 and Denton sixth in the 400 hurdles for the Fillies.

Essex only won one event and that was the 4x800 meter relay. The team of Emma Barrett, Alex King, Tori Burns and Riley Jensen finished in 12:11.

“The girls really wanted to come out, run hard and compete,” Essex acting head coach Ray Liles said. “It’s been hard to get meet in the last couple of weeks. (Head coach) Jasmine King does a really good job at knowing where to put the girls to be able to get the points needed to be able to come out and compete.”

Liles coached the Trojanettes Tuesday with King unable to attend.

Olivia Baker and Jensen earned runner-up finishes in the field. Baker in the shot put at 33-11.25 and Jensen in the high jump at 4-10. The Trojanettes earned additional points in the field with Brianne Johnson finishing third and Natalie Taylor fifth in the discus and Barrett fourth in the long jump.

“Our field events gave us a pretty big push on some extra points,” Liles said.

Barrett was also third in the 1500 meter run and fourth in the 800 with Jensen taking fourth and third in those two races.

“Emma and Riley added very important points with their finishes in the 800 and 1500,” Liles said. “They knew they needed to finish high to give us a chance to compete.”

Desiree Glasgo placed third in the 100 meter hurdles. Cindy Swain added a fifth-place finish in the 100 and a sixth-place mark in the 200. Helena Hamalainen took sixth in the 3000.

The Trojanettes placed in every relay. They were second in the shuttle hurdle with the team of Glasgo, King, Baker and Johnson finishing in 1:23.91. Essex was also third in the 4x100 and 1600 medley, fourth in the 800 medley, fifth in the 4x200 and sixth in the 4x400.

Essex, Clarinda and Shenandoah were all scheduled to go to Red Oak Thursday. That meet has been canceled. Next up now is a trip to Treynor Monday for the Fillies and Cardinals and a trip to Griswold Tuesday for the Trojanettes.

Clarinda and Shenandoah results (Class 2A – top six places noted)

Team scores: 1. Clarinda 202. 3. Shenandoah 123.

100 meter dash: 1. Paige Millikan, Clarinda 13.57. 2. Bailey Nordyke, Clarinda 14.47. 4. Sydney Edwards, Shenandoah 14.83. Madison McQueen, Clarinda 14.99. Adrianne Moore, Shenandoah 15.91. Taylor Henderson, Shenandoah 16.01. Elexiea Smith, Clarinda 16.42.

200 meter dash: 1. Jerzee Knight, Clarinda 28.06. 2. Presley Jobe, Clarinda 29.97. Kaylee Smith, Clarinda 33.42. Taylor Henderson, Shenandoah 33.45. Adrianne Moore, Shenandoah 33.92.

400 meter dash: 4. Chloe Strait, Clarinda 1:10.83. 5. Ashlyn Eberly, Clarinda 1:11.49. Hannah Higgins, Clarinda 1:16.11. Dakota Wise, Clarinda 1:16.22. Lauryn Dukes, Shenandoah 1:19.43.

800 meter run: 2. Raenna Henke, Clarinda 2:48.15. 3. Cheyenne Sunderman, Clarinda 2:49.28. Lauryn Dukes, Shenandoah 3:18.75.

1500 meter run: 1. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda 5:17.76. 2. Hailey Egbert, Shenandoah 5:47.60. 3. Ashlyn Eberly, Clarinda 5:50.29. 5. Christene Johnson, Shenandoah 6:00.56.

3000 meter run: 1. Ashlyn Eberly, Clarinda 11:30.00. 2. Raenna Henke, Clarinda 12:06.00. 3. Hailey Egbert, Shenandoah 12:39.57.

100 meter hurdles: 2. Hadlee Kinghorn, Shenandoah 20.22. 3. Chloe Strait, Clarinda 20.83. Chloe Denton, Shenandoah Disqualified. Paige May, Clarinda Did not finish.

400 meter hurdles: 3. Amelia Hesse, Clarinda 1:18.32. 6. Chloe Denton, Shenandoah 1:28.00.

Discus: 2. Sara Morales, Shenandoah 98-4. 4. Aliyah Parker, Shenandoah 92-11. Quinn Durfey, Clarinda 69-11.5. Lylly Merrill, Clarinda 66-0.

Shot put: 1. Sara Morales, Shenandoah 37-10.5. 3. Lynnae Green, Shenandoah 29-10. Kaylee Smith, Clarinda 25-3.25. Lylly Merrill, Clarinda 24-9.

High jump: 1. Kate Lantz, Shenandoah 5-0. 2. Ashlynn Hodges, Shenandoah 4-8.

Long jump: 1. Paige Millikan, Clarinda 16-1. 2. Jerzee Knight, Clarinda 15-11.25. Navaeh Haffner, Shenandoah 13-1.

4x100 meter relay: 1. Shenandoah (Sydney Edwards, Lynnae Green, Jenna Burdorf, Ashlynn Hodges) 56.13). 4. Clarinda (Kaylee Smith, Madison McQueen, Lylly Merrill, Elexiea Smith) 1:00.96.

4x200 meter relay: 1. Clarinda (Bailey Nordyke, Presley Jobe, Aly Meier, Madison McQueen) 2:01.37. 3. Shenandoah (Kate Lantz, Navaeh Haffner, Jenna Burdorf, Ashlynn Hodges) 2:04.17.

4x400 meter relay: 1. Clarinda (Bailey Nordyke, Paige Millikan, Taylor Cole, Jerzee Knight) 4:25.78. 5. Shenandoah (Christene Johnson, Hailey Egbert, Lauryn Dukes, Sarah Gilbert) 5:04.84.

4x800 meter relay: 1. Clarinda (Cheyenne Sunderman, Amelia Hesse, Chloe Strait, Callie King) 11:15.73.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 1. Shenandoah (Kate Lantz, Navaeh Haffner, Hadlee Kinghorn, Chloe Denton) 1:15.67. 2. Clarinda (Paige May, Lylly Merrill, Dakota Wise, Amelia Hesse) 1:22.11.

800 meter medley relay: 2. Clarinda (Aly Meier, Taylor Cole, Presley Jobe, Bailey Nordyke) 2:00.62. 3. Shenandoah (Sydney Edwards, Navaeh Haffner, Kate Lantz, Ashlynn Hodges) 2:07.45.

1600 meter medley relay: 1. Clarinda (Bailey Nordyke, Taylor Cole, Paige Millikan, Mayson Hartley) 4:35.86. 3. Shenandoah (Jenna Burdorf, Hadlee Kinghorn, Sarah Gilbert, Christene Johnson) 5:05.10.

Essex results (Class 1A – top six places noted)

Team scores: 2. Essex 105

100 meter dash: 5. Cindy Swain 14.70.

200 meter dash: 6. Cindy Swain 30.76.

400 meter dash: Helena Hamalainen 1:33.69.

800 meter run: 3. Riley Jensen 2:53.58. 4. Emma Barrett 3:00.02.

1500 meter run: 3. Emma Barrett 6:24.15. 4. Riley Jensen 6:27.68.

3000 meter run: 6. Helena Hamalainen 15:00.00.

100 meter hurdles: 3. Desiree Glasgo 20.06. Alex King 21.88.

Discus: 3. Brianne Johnson 73-3.5. 5. Natalie Taylor 64-11.5.

Shot put: 2. Olivia Baker 33-11.25.

High jump: 2. Riley Jensen 4-10.

Long jump: 4. Emma Barrett 14-8.25. Cindy Swain 12-9.75.

4x100 meter relay: 3. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Olivia Baker, Brooke Burns, Cindy Swain) 59.17.

4x200 meter relay: 5. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Desiree Glasgo, Brianne Johnson, Brooke Burns) 1:57.46.

4x400 meter relay: 6. Essex (Desiree Glasgo, Helena Hamalainen, Alex King, Tori Burns) 5:36.92.

4x800 meter relay: 1. Essex (Emma Barrett, Alex King, Tori Burns, Riley Jensen) 12:11.00.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 2. Essex (Desiree Glasgo, Alex King, Olivia Baker, Brianne Johnson) 1:23.91.

800 meter medley relay: 4. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Brianne Johnson, Brooke Burns, Tori Burns) 2:08.15.

1600 meter medley relay: 3. Essex (Kyndra Gray, Brooke Burns, Olivia Baker, Tori Burns) 5:11.67.