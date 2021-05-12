Cardinals 7th at conference boys golf tourney

Clarinda’s next best score was a 96 from Carter Larson while Jarod McNeese’s 98 was also part of the team score.

Justus Fine added a 99 and Xander Pullen a 106 for the Cardinals.

Jade Spangler was Shenandoah’s second best athlete on the day, shooting an 86. David Rendon added a 101 for the Mustangs with the final score that counts for the team being a 132 from Derek Bartlett.

“Overall, we did okay,” Foutch said. “There are a few strokes out there that our younger guys are taking. If we take care of those penalty shots we could put up some pretty good numbers.”

Isaiah Jordan shot a 134 and Nick Opal a 136 for the Mustangs.

Both teams are back in Shenandoah Friday for a Class 2A sectional.

“We just need to get some consistency,” Foutch said, “mainly on our short game and our penalty shots. Hopefully we can wrap that up and shoot well for sectionals.”

For a Clarinda team that was hoping to be in the 330s or lower 340s, Almelien knows they’ll have to get down there to advance.

“I know Treynor and Underwood have some good team scores,” Almelien said. “We’re coming in under the radar because we have only had two home meets. We have played in Shenandoah more than at home this year competitively. Hopefully, we can have a great showing.”