Cardinal wrestling wins three individual titles at Centerville

Karson Downey, Jase Wilmes and Bryson Harris secured individual championships for the Clarinda boys wrestling team at the Mike Halupnick Big Red Invitational Saturday, Jan. 14, hosted by Centerville.

The Cardinals finished fifth in the 12-team field with 130 points. They were within 14.5 points of the three teams immediately ahead of them. PCM won the team title with 181 points.

The Cardinals had just seven athletes in the field and six of them finished in the top three in their division.

Downey won the 182 pound title with five wins by fall, four of them came in the first period, including in just 40 seconds over Dain Burkhart of Fairfield in the final. Downey wrestled into the second period before pinning Wayne Johnston of Knoxville in the semifinals.

Wilmes was also dominant at 220, winning all five of his matches. He opened with a 17-2 technical fall over PCM’s Joel Greiner. He pinned his next four opponents in the round-robin bracket, with only Knoxville’s Trenton Kingrey taking Wilmes past the first period.

Bryson Harris had a tougher day, but didn’t lose in a five-man round-robin bracket at 285. Harris opened with an 8-3 decision over Kaden Clark of PCM. After two wins by fall, Harris earned a 3-1 win in sudden victory over Russel Coil of Columbus Community/WMU.

Leland Woodruff added a runner-up finish for the Cardinals at 160. He won two of his three matches in pool play, beating Aiden Lyons of Fairfeld by an 8-1 decision, but dropping a 7-2 decision to Leland Henderson of Centerville. Woodruff also won by fall. He earned another fall in the semifinals over Cole Storm of Columbus Community/WMU, but then lost to Henderson again in the final, this time by fall.

Dominick Polsley and Mason Nally were third-place finishers for the Cardinals.

Polsley won two of his three pool play matches at 170, with all three ending in less than one minute. Polsley lost his semifinal match by fall to Knoxville’s Daniel Gorskikh before earning a first period fall over Griffin Olson of PCM to finish third.

Nally was in a round-robin bracket at 160 and earned three wins in the middle of his day, by fall, technical fall and medical forfeit. His first match was a loss by fall to Sam Hash of Centerville and Nally ended his day with an 8-6 loss to Nate Richards of PCM.

Landen Carson was also in the field for the Cardinals and finished sixth at 132. He won one of his four matches on the day. His win was a 5-1 decision over Aiden Robson of Newton. Carson was also pinned twice and dropped an 8-2 decision to Korbin Camp of Van Buren County.

The Cardinals travel to Sidney Tuesday for a quad with the host, Southwest Iowa, as well as Tri-Center and Missouri Valley.